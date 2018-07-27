Peter Wright sets up World Matchplay semi-final with Mensur Suljovic in Blackpool
Suljovic reaches last four with victory over Darren Webster
By Raz Mirza at The Winter Gardens
Peter Wright set up a semi-final date with Mensur Suljovic after both players cruised to comfortable wins at the World Matchplay in Blackpool on Friday night
Wright swept to the biggest quarter-final win for seven years with a thumping 16-5 victory, while Suljovic was in clinical mood as he swatted aside Darren Webster 16-10 to reach the semi-finals for the first time.
Two-time Winter Gardens semi-finalist Whitlock was averaging just 79 as he made a disastrous start to his match against Wright.
The world No 2 whitewashed the Australian to clean up the opening session 5-0 before taking out 76 with a neat two-dart combination for a comfortable 6-1 lead.
UK Open and German Masters champion Wright completed a superb 10-dart leg to lead 7-2 and then took total command with a 110 for his third break of throw in the match.
A two-dart 91 combination for an 11-dart hold helped 'Snakebite' further ahead before conjuring up an inspired 140 checkout for a 12-dart break of throw for 10-2.
'The Wizard' threatened a comeback by winning the next two legs, but last year's beaten finalist punished his opponent with a 102 to move 13-4 up.
With Wright requiring one more leg Whitlock unleashed a champagne 132 (bull, bull, D16) knowing he was staring defeat in the face.
Wright produced a superb 105.6 average, the highest of the tournament so far, in his victory over Kim Huybrechts, but settled for 101.35 as he wrapped up victory with 82 on the bull to cruise into the final four for the third time in the last four years.
"It was like throwing in a sauna tonight," Wright told Sky Sports. "I owe Mensur a few because he's beaten me the last few times on TV so I'll do a lot of practising in the morning and then I'll be ready for him.
"I can definitely win this tournament."
Austrian ace Suljovic was playing in the quarter-finals for the third time in four years and he made a storming start by winning the first three legs before 'Demolition Man' struck with a marvellous 136. But Suljovic hit back with a quality 90 on the bullseye to make it 4-1.
Norfolk ace Webster reeled in Suljovic by cleaning up the next four legs, including a cool ton and tops to make it 5-4. Suljovic, however, won the next against the darts with D10.
In a back and forth encounter, the Champions League of Darts winner broke with a 56 two-dart combination to lead 9-7, although 50-year-old Webster, who knocked out Rob Cross to reach the quarter-finals for a second successive year, responded with a majestic 138.
Suljovic hit back with tops for a ninth break of throw of the match and soon cleaned up 81 for an 11-8 advantage as he threatened to pull away again.
'The Gentle' kept the pressure on as he landed his biggest finish of the match - a 122 - which helped him move 13-10 ahead, while Webster's head began to sink.
Suljovic won the next two to move one leg away from a place in the last four and despite missing D18 at the first attempt he returned to land it for an emotional victory.
"It was a very hard game. I needed to come back and focus," world No 6 Suljovic told Sky Sports. "I can never win this tournament."
In his press conference, the Austrian added: "I think it's better for me to play Peter Wright because I'm a better scorer at the moment. Hopefully he will change his darts if we play."
