By Raz Mirza at The Winter Gardens

Simon Whitlock went out of the World Matchplay in style with a magic finish

Simon Whitlock's World Matchplay run was ended by Peter Wright in the quarter-finals, but the Australian went out in some style.

'The Wizard' may have suffered a 16-5 thumping at the hands of last year's finalist, but he left the Winter Gardens crowd with a special present.

Whitlock struck with the finish of the night with 'Snakebite' leading 15-4 as he sunk a champagne 132 checkout in some style.

A showboat bull, bull, double 16 was finishing of the highest order in Blackpool.

Watch Whitlock's sensational outshot in the video above...

World Matchplay Darts - Saturday July 28 (Best of 32 legs) Peter Wright v Mensur Suljovic Jeffrey de Zwaan v Gary Anderson

Join us for further coverage of the World Matchplay on Saturday, July 28 at 7pm on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event.

Stick with us for news, views and interviews and expert analysis. Get all the latest at www.skysports.com/darts and join in the conversation @SkySportsDarts - don't forget to use #LoveTheDarts.