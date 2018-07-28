By Raz Mirza at The Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Gary Anderson raised the roof in the Winter Gardens with some magical darts

0:35 Anderson sunk this magnificent 152 checkout en route to victory Anderson sunk this magnificent 152 checkout en route to victory

Gary Anderson raised the roof at the World Matchplay in the Winter Gardens with some more magical darts to reach Sunday's final.

Anderson reached the final in Blackpool for the first time and next plays Mensur Suljovic.

But 'The Flying Scotsman' showed more heroics at the Winter Gardens as he dispatched giant-killer Jeffrey de Zwaan 17-12 with a superb 106.06 three-dart average.

Anderson powered in a 152 checkout as he moved 14-9 up and also added finishes of 112 and 100 to finally see off the Dutchman's challenge by a five-leg margin.

Click on the video above to watch Anderson's magical 152 and then see his stunning 112 below...

0:29 Anderson also nailed this 112 as he showcased his impressive finishing Anderson also nailed this 112 as he showcased his impressive finishing

