Kyle Anderson returns to Auckland Darts Masters
Last Updated: 02/08/18 10:33am
Kyle Anderson will begin the defence of his Auckland Darts Masters title on Friday.
He will play New Zealand's Haupai Puha in the first round of the tournament that brought Anderson his first and only PDC title last year.
"It's been hard to keep up with what happened to be honest, as it was such an emotional rollercoaster at the time," said Australia's Anderson.
"It meant a hell of a lot - I had friends I hadn't seen for 10 years watching me in the crowd, and to perform in front of them was something special.
"I am looking forward to this one, I feel good and I'm hoping that comes out on stage."
Events in Melbourne and Brisbane will follow as part of the PDC's World Series of Darts.
First Round
Simon Whitlock v Ben Robb
Rob Cross v John Hurring
Michael Smith v Mark McGrath
Raymond van Barneveld v Warren Parry
Kyle Anderson v Haupai Puha
Peter Wright v Tahuna Irwin
Michael van Gerwen v Cody Harris
Gary Anderson v Tim Pusey