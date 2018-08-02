Kyle Anderson returns to Auckland Darts Masters

Kyle Anderson will begin the defence of his Auckland Darts Masters title on Friday.

He will play New Zealand's Haupai Puha in the first round of the tournament that brought Anderson his first and only PDC title last year.

"It's been hard to keep up with what happened to be honest, as it was such an emotional rollercoaster at the time," said Australia's Anderson.

"It meant a hell of a lot - I had friends I hadn't seen for 10 years watching me in the crowd, and to perform in front of them was something special.

"I am looking forward to this one, I feel good and I'm hoping that comes out on stage."

Events in Melbourne and Brisbane will follow as part of the PDC's World Series of Darts.

First Round

Simon Whitlock v Ben Robb

Rob Cross v John Hurring

Michael Smith v Mark McGrath

Raymond van Barneveld v Warren Parry

Kyle Anderson v Haupai Puha

Peter Wright v Tahuna Irwin

Michael van Gerwen v Cody Harris

Gary Anderson v Tim Pusey