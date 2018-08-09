Simon Whitlock v Corey Cadby at Melbourne Darts Masters

Australian pair Simon Whitlock and Corey Cadby will meet in the first round of the Melbourne Darts Masters on Friday.

Michael van Gerwen, who won last week's Auckland tournament, plays debutant Raymond Smith.

But the standout tie is Australia's most successful player Whitlock against Cadby, the former World Youth champion.

Kyle Anderson, the tournament's other seeded Australian, meets Damon Heta.

2018 Melbourne Darts Masters

Draw Bracket

(1) Michael van Gerwen v Raymond Smith

Simon Whitlock v Corey Cadby

(4) Peter Wright v Mike Bonser

Raymond van Barneveld v Raymond O'Donnell

(2) Rob Cross v Haupai Puha

Michael Smith v Tim Pusey

(3) Gary Anderson v James Bailey

Kyle Anderson v Damon Heta