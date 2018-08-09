Simon Whitlock v Corey Cadby at Melbourne Darts Masters
Last Updated: 09/08/18 11:44am
Australian pair Simon Whitlock and Corey Cadby will meet in the first round of the Melbourne Darts Masters on Friday.
Michael van Gerwen, who won last week's Auckland tournament, plays debutant Raymond Smith.
But the standout tie is Australia's most successful player Whitlock against Cadby, the former World Youth champion.
Kyle Anderson, the tournament's other seeded Australian, meets Damon Heta.
2018 Melbourne Darts Masters
Draw Bracket
(1) Michael van Gerwen v Raymond Smith
Simon Whitlock v Corey Cadby
(4) Peter Wright v Mike Bonser
Raymond van Barneveld v Raymond O'Donnell
(2) Rob Cross v Haupai Puha
Michael Smith v Tim Pusey
(3) Gary Anderson v James Bailey
Kyle Anderson v Damon Heta