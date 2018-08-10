Simon Whitlock beats Corey Cadby at Melbourne Darts Masters

Simon Whitlock beat his fellow Australian Corey Cadby 6-4 in Melbourne on Friday.

Kyle Anderson was also shocked by Damon Heta 5-6 in his home country as the Melbourne Darts Masters got underway.

Australia's most successful player Whitlock will next play Michael van Gerwen, who beat Raymond Smith 6-1.

"I honestly believe Corey is the most talented player to ever come out of Australia, the kid is phenomenal," Whitlock said.

First Round

Raymond van Barneveld 6-4 Ray O'Donnell

Michael Smith 6-2 Tim Pusey

Rob Cross 6-2 Haupai Puha

Gary Anderson 6-2 James Bailey

Peter Wright 6-0 Mike Bonser

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Raymond Smith

Simon Whitlock 6-4 Corey Cadby

Kyle Anderson 5-6 Damon Heta

Best of 11 legs

Saturday Schedule of Play

Rob Cross v Michael Smith

Peter Wright v Raymond van Barneveld

Gary Anderson v Damon Heta

Michael van Gerwen v Simon Whitlock

Best of 19 legs

