Simon Whitlock beats Corey Cadby at Melbourne Darts Masters
Last Updated: 10/08/18 4:04pm
Simon Whitlock beat his fellow Australian Corey Cadby 6-4 in Melbourne on Friday.
Kyle Anderson was also shocked by Damon Heta 5-6 in his home country as the Melbourne Darts Masters got underway.
Australia's most successful player Whitlock will next play Michael van Gerwen, who beat Raymond Smith 6-1.
"I honestly believe Corey is the most talented player to ever come out of Australia, the kid is phenomenal," Whitlock said.
First Round
Raymond van Barneveld 6-4 Ray O'Donnell
Michael Smith 6-2 Tim Pusey
Rob Cross 6-2 Haupai Puha
Gary Anderson 6-2 James Bailey
Peter Wright 6-0 Mike Bonser
Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Raymond Smith
Simon Whitlock 6-4 Corey Cadby
Kyle Anderson 5-6 Damon Heta
Best of 11 legs
Saturday Schedule of Play
Rob Cross v Michael Smith
Peter Wright v Raymond van Barneveld
Gary Anderson v Damon Heta
Michael van Gerwen v Simon Whitlock
Best of 19 legs
