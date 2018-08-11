Michael van Gerwen survives scare at Melbourne Darts Masters

Michael van Gerwen made it through to the Melbourne Darts Masters semi-finals

Michael van Gerwen had to survive a scare on day two of the Melbourne Darts Masters, beating Simon Whitlock 10-8 to book his place in the semi-finals.

Michael Smith, Gary Anderson and Peter Wright also progressed in front of a packed Hisense Arena to set up an intriguing last day in Melbourne.

The match of the night saw world No 1 Van Gerwen take on Australian favourite Whitlock with the Dutch ace winning through, despite trailing 8-4 at one point.

"I missed too many shots at doubles early on in the match and gave him the chance to take control," said Van Gerwen, who finished the match with a 37% success rate on the doubles.

"The crowd were with him tonight and I have to take that on the chin but it's annoying when they don't support me," joked the 29-year-old.

"Tonight was tough and I need to be better tomorrow and not make as many mistakes but I will be ready"

Peter Wright will take on MVG for a place in Sunday's final

Van Gerwen will now face Peter Wright in the last four after the Scot made it to the semi-finals in Melbourne for the second time in as many years after beating Raymond van Barneveld 10-4.

Michael Smith won four legs on the spin to recover from 9-6 down to beat Rob Cross and now faces Gary Anderson in the last four after the World Matchplay Champion overcame Damon Heta 10-7 at the Hisense Arena.

Saturday August 11 (7pm)

Schedule of Play

Quarter-Finals

Rob Cross 9-10 Michael Smith

Peter Wright 10-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Gary Anderson v Damon Heta

Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Simon Whitlock

Best of 19 legs



Sunday August 12 (7pm)

Semi-Finals

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright



Final

All best of 21

