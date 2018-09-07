Michael van Gerwen heads home challenge in Dutch Darts Championship draw
Last Updated: 07/09/18 10:24am
Michael van Gerwen will head up the home challenge as the draw was made for the 2018 Dutch Darts Championship.
'Mighty Mike' will face the winner of Karel Sedlacek v William O'Connor in the second round, as second seed Peter Wright lies in wait for the winner of Kevin Painter vs Vincent van der Voort.
World No 1 Van Gerwen will be joined by fellow Dutchmen Van der Voort, Jan Dekker, Jelle Klaasen, Jeffrey de Graaf, Jeffrey de Zwaan and Dirk van Duijvenbode in Maastricht.
In all, there is a field of 48 for the European Tour Event, taking place in MECC Eventcenter.
The first round will take place on Friday, with the second round through to the final being played off over Saturday and Sunday. The full schedule can be viewed here.
2018 Dutch Darts Championship Draw Bracket
Michael van Gerwen (1) v Karel Sedlacek/William O'Connor
Steve West (16) v Ricky Evans/Jan Dekker
Joe Cullen (8) v Barrie Bates/Jelle Klaasen
Daryl Gurney (9) v Ryan Searle/Andy Boulton
James Wade (5) v Dawson Murschell/Ritchie Edhouse
Max Hopp (12) v Ross Smith/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
Jonny Clayton (4) v Kyle Anderson/Christian Bunse
Stephen Bunting (13) v Jeffrey de Graaf/Paul Nicholson
Peter Wright (2) v Kevin Painter/Vincent van der Voort
Dave Chisnall (15) v Rowby-John Rodriguez/Robert Marijanovic
Simon Whitlock (7) v James Wilson/Cristo Reyes
Gerwyn Price (10) v Kevin Munch/Darren Johnson
Adrian Lewis (6) v Jeffrey de Zwaan/Wayne Jones
Darren Webster (11) v Josh Payne/Dirk van Duijvenbode
Ian White (3) v Robert Thornton/Arron Monk
Mervyn King (14) v Toni Alcinas/Darius Labanauskas
The next Players Championship events will be held on September 28-29 at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin.
Join us for coverage of the World Grand Prix from Dublin, which will be held from September 30-October 6 at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin. The unique Double in, Double out format will be shown live and starts on Sunday, September 30 on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.
