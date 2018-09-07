Michael van Gerwen heads home challenge in Dutch Darts Championship draw

Michael van Gerwen heads the home challenge at the Dutch Darts Championship

Michael van Gerwen will head up the home challenge as the draw was made for the 2018 Dutch Darts Championship.

'Mighty Mike' will face the winner of Karel Sedlacek v William O'Connor in the second round, as second seed Peter Wright lies in wait for the winner of Kevin Painter vs Vincent van der Voort.

World No 1 Van Gerwen will be joined by fellow Dutchmen Van der Voort, Jan Dekker, Jelle Klaasen, Jeffrey de Graaf, Jeffrey de Zwaan and Dirk van Duijvenbode in Maastricht.

In all, there is a field of 48 for the European Tour Event, taking place in MECC Eventcenter.

The first round will take place on Friday, with the second round through to the final being played off over Saturday and Sunday. The full schedule can be viewed here.

2018 Dutch Darts Championship Draw Bracket

Michael van Gerwen (1) v Karel Sedlacek/William O'Connor

Steve West (16) v Ricky Evans/Jan Dekker

Joe Cullen (8) v Barrie Bates/Jelle Klaasen

Daryl Gurney (9) v Ryan Searle/Andy Boulton

James Wade (5) v Dawson Murschell/Ritchie Edhouse

Max Hopp (12) v Ross Smith/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Jonny Clayton (4) v Kyle Anderson/Christian Bunse

Stephen Bunting (13) v Jeffrey de Graaf/Paul Nicholson

Peter Wright (2) v Kevin Painter/Vincent van der Voort

Dave Chisnall (15) v Rowby-John Rodriguez/Robert Marijanovic

Simon Whitlock (7) v James Wilson/Cristo Reyes

Gerwyn Price (10) v Kevin Munch/Darren Johnson

Adrian Lewis (6) v Jeffrey de Zwaan/Wayne Jones

Darren Webster (11) v Josh Payne/Dirk van Duijvenbode

Ian White (3) v Robert Thornton/Arron Monk

Mervyn King (14) v Toni Alcinas/Darius Labanauskas

The next Players Championship events will be held on September 28-29 at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin.

Join us for coverage of the World Grand Prix from Dublin, which will be held from September 30-October 6 at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin. The unique Double in, Double out format will be shown live and starts on Sunday, September 30 on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.

Stick with us for news, views and interviews and expert analysis. Get all the latest at www.skysports.com/darts and join in the conversation @SkySportsDarts - don't forget to use #LoveTheDarts.