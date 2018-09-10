Ian White wins first European Tour title
Last Updated: 10/09/18 10:25am
Ian White lifted his first European Tour title after defeating Ricky Evans 8-5 in the final of the Dutch Darts Championship.
White was playing in his 63rd European Tour event, more than any other player, and was left in tears as he became the third new winner on the continent this year.
"It's been a long time coming, I'm getting older so it's just magical to finally win one," said White, who now has 10 PDC titles to his name.
"I was so pleased to see that double top go in to get me over the winning line because I got a bit nervy towards the end.
"Now I've won one hopefully there will be a few more to come - it's just a magnificent feeling to win a title on stage at last.
"I'm playing well and enjoying the game and I want to start going far in TV events and maybe win one but right now I'm going to enjoy this moment."
2018 Dutch Darts Championship
Third Round
Ricky Evans 6-2 William O'Connor
Joe Cullen 6-4 Daryl Gurney
Ritchie Edhouse 6-2 Ross Smith
Kyle Anderson 6-1 Jeffrey de Graaf
Peter Wright 6-1 Dave Chisnall
Simon Whitlock 6-4 Darren Johnson
Adrian Lewis 6-5 Josh Payne
Ian White 6-2 Mervyn King
Quarter-Finals
Ricky Evans 6-5 Joe Cullen
Ritchie Edhouse 6-4 Kyle Anderson
Peter Wright 6-4 Simon Whitlock
Ian White 6-1 Adrian Lewis
Semi-Finals
Ricky Evans 7-5 Ritchie Edhouse
Ian White 7-4 Peter Wright
Final
Ian White 8-5 Ricky Evans
Darts is back on your Sky Sports screens in September with coverage of the World Grand Prix from Dublin where Daryl Gurney defends his maiden major title at the Citywest Hotel
Seven days of coverage gets underway on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm on Sunday, September 30 and you can follow the unique double-in double-out format right through to the final on Saturday, October 6.