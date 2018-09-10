Ian White wins first European Tour title

Ian White lifted his first European Tour title after defeating Ricky Evans 8-5 in the final of the Dutch Darts Championship.

White was playing in his 63rd European Tour event, more than any other player, and was left in tears as he became the third new winner on the continent this year.

"It's been a long time coming, I'm getting older so it's just magical to finally win one," said White, who now has 10 PDC titles to his name.

"I was so pleased to see that double top go in to get me over the winning line because I got a bit nervy towards the end.

"Now I've won one hopefully there will be a few more to come - it's just a magnificent feeling to win a title on stage at last.

"I'm playing well and enjoying the game and I want to start going far in TV events and maybe win one but right now I'm going to enjoy this moment."

2018 Dutch Darts Championship

Third Round

Ricky Evans 6-2 William O'Connor

Joe Cullen 6-4 Daryl Gurney

Ritchie Edhouse 6-2 Ross Smith

Kyle Anderson 6-1 Jeffrey de Graaf

Peter Wright 6-1 Dave Chisnall

Simon Whitlock 6-4 Darren Johnson

Adrian Lewis 6-5 Josh Payne

Ian White 6-2 Mervyn King

Quarter-Finals

Ricky Evans 6-5 Joe Cullen

Ritchie Edhouse 6-4 Kyle Anderson

Peter Wright 6-4 Simon Whitlock

Ian White 6-1 Adrian Lewis

Semi-Finals

Ricky Evans 7-5 Ritchie Edhouse

Ian White 7-4 Peter Wright

Final

Ian White 8-5 Ricky Evans

