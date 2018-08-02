Pro gamer v Pro footballer

The FIFA eWorld Cup and football season return to our screens this weekend. So Sky Sports decided to compare the world of pro gaming and professional football by talking to FIFA eWorld Cup holder Spencer 'GORILLA' Ealing and Kilmarnock's Kris Boyd about their training and match-day routines.

More than 20 million people entered the first stages of qualifying for the FIFA eWorld Cup and reigning champion Spencer 'GORILLA' Ealing is one of only 32 players that made it through to this weekend's final at the O2 in London, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and free on skysports.com.

The first thing we compared was the training schedule of the two pros. The major contrast was their daily routines. For the pro gamer, life is all about waking up late, missing breakfast, practising throughout the day and late into the night. In contrast for Kris Boyd, it's the polar opposite. A pro footballer is up at 6am and carb-loading for breakfast. The training schedule is a balance of tactics on the pitch, with gym exercises in the afternoon.

For a footballer, the match day prep starts with a light breakfast and lunch. Spencer's preparation is focused on staying hydrated throughout the day, with an energy drink on standby during matches.

When it comes to celebrating and the serious business is over, there's one way to do it - enjoying good food, a few pints with the company of good friends.

As well as showing this weekend's live final on Sky Sports Premier League channel, Sky Sports is streaming the entire FIFA eWorld Cup on the skysports.com and the Soccer AM You Tube and Facebook pages.