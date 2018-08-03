WATCH: FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final LIVE!

Watch our live stream of the FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final here Watch our live stream of the FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final here

Watch a live stream of the FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 here.

The tournament runs until Sunday to crown the king of FIFA, and you can follow the whole event via Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Twenty million people tried to qualify, but only the world's top 32 players descend upon The O2 in London for the three-day tournament. They are split into 16 Xbox players and 16 PlayStation players.

Friday is the second day of the tournament.

Click play on the video above to watch our live stream now. You can also watch on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football.