Gunman kills two people and himself at Madden NFL tournament in Florida

Shooting occurred at GLHF Game Bar in the Jacksonville Landing Complex

A gunman has killed two people and himself at an esports video game tournament in Florida.

The suspect, who police believe to be 24-year-old David Katz from Baltimore, Maryland, shot himself dead before police arrived.

The shooting occurred at GLHF Game Bar in downtown Jacksonville, which was hosting the event that police say the suspect was in town for.

Gunshots were heard as gamers live-streamed a regional qualifier for a new football video game, Madden NFL 19.

Statement from our owner Shad Khan: pic.twitter.com/06dDq1uFaz — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 26, 2018

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they believed the suspect travelled from Maryland and had stayed in a hotel the previous night.

A total of nine people were shot, and two were injured fleeing. Their conditions are not life-threatening.

Police say the motive is still unclear, and it is unknown if the victims were known to the suspect. The FBI in Baltimore are assisting with the investigation.

EA Sports has used the NFL licence in its Madden football game series for more than 25 years. The NFL said it was "shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy".

Our hearts go out to those affected by today's tragedy in Jacksonville. Our thoughts and condolences are with the victims and their families. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) August 27, 2018

Another high profile gamer, @ProblemWright, one of the top names in Madden competitions according to its maker, Electronic Arts Inc, said he was crying and "in so much pain."

He wrote on Twitter: "All over a videogame. Two of our brothers are gone man and its so disturbing. One of the most tragic days ive experienced. This community is like family. Broken."

Jason Lake, the founder and chief executive of compLexity, a company that owns professional e-sports teams, said on Twitter that one of his players, 19-year-old Drini Gjoka, was shot in the thumb.

Gjoka tweeted: "The tourney just got shot up. Im leaving and never coming back." Then: "I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb. Worst day of my life."