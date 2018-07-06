British GP: Max Verstappen spins into wall at Silverstone

2:14 Watch Red Bull's Max Verstappen as he spins off in Practice Two at the British GP. Watch Red Bull's Max Verstappen as he spins off in Practice Two at the British GP.

Max Verstappen lost precious track time at the British GP after crashing out of Friday's second practice session.

The Dutchman, who has scored more points than any other driver in the last three races, was getting on the power into Luffield at Silverstone but lost control of his Red Bull and span into the wall.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was speaking to Sky F1 on the pit-wall at the time, and confirmed that Verstappen had another spare gearbox fitted after his earlier failure in P1, so the team should not face penalties.

But Verstappen will still be ruing the mistake and heavy damage at the start of an invaluable session, and he didn't return to the track after the shunt.

"I think I wanted to be too quick on the hard tyre and just lost it," Verstappen told Sky F1. "Unfortunately the way you hit the wall it just rips off the right rear.

"It's not ideal to lose the second session but the feeling I had before that was actually quite good."

Horner added: "It looked a bit like the high side of a motorbike where the car snapped to the left and suddenly gripped up and fired him off the circuit. Annoying and frustrating."

