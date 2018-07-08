British GP: Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button in conversation on Sky F1

4:17 The former team-mates are reunited in a relaxed and wide-ranging chat as Jenson Button caught up with Lewis Hamilton following his record sixth British GP pole position. The former team-mates are reunited in a relaxed and wide-ranging chat as Jenson Button caught up with Lewis Hamilton following his record sixth British GP pole position.

One started on pole position for his home British GP, the other made his debut as a Sky pundit, and both of Britain's most recent world champions featured in an exclusive, must-watch conversation in the build-up to Sunday's Silverstone race live on Sky Sports F1.

The former team-mates were reunited in a relaxed and wide-ranging chat as Button caught up with a jubilant Hamilton following the Mercedes driver's record sixth British GP pole position on Saturday night.

Up for discussion between Lewis and Jenson:

Hamilton's emotions after the lap he described as the toughest of his career

The intensity of the title fight with Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari

Whether Button retired too early - and Jenson's advice for Lewis

And more!

A victory for Hamilton in front of the packed Silverstone grandstands on Sunday afternoon would not only set a new record for six wins at the British GP but also ensure he takes back over the leadership of the Drivers' Championship.

Vettel, who starts alongside his great rival on the front row, goes into the race with a slender one-point advantage in a title race that has already proved unpredictable.

"The pressure is just insane," Hamilton tells Button.

"It's more than I felt any other year."

