British GP grid: Lewis Hamilton pole, Williams and Toro Rosso in pit lane

Both Williams drivers will join Toro Rosso's Brendon Hartley in starting Sunday's British GP from the pit lane.

In a rare occurrence, Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin will line up with Hartley at the end of the pit lane for the start of the race at 2.10pm after Williams took both their cars out of parc ferme to change their rear wings.

Stroll beached his car in the gravel at the start of Q1 and did not set a time, while Sirotkin also spun before also dropping out in the first qualifying session, as Williams' nightmare season with the ill-handling FW41 continued.

Hartley did not take part in qualifying at all after a big crash in final practice when his car's front suspension broke spectacularly.

2:22 Brendon Hartley has a massive accident during Practice 3 of the British GP from Silverstone. Brendon Hartley has a massive accident during Practice 3 of the British GP from Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton starts on pole position next to championship leader Sebastian Vettel on the front row. Hampton trails his Ferrari rival by one point in the title standings.

Provisional British GP grid

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

3. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari

4. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull

7. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

8. Romain Grosjean. Haas

9. Charles Leclerc, Sauber

10. Esteban Ocon, Force India

11. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

12. Sergio Perez, Force India

13. Fernando Alonso, McLaren

14. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

15. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber

16. Carlos Sainz, Renault

17. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren

Pit lane Sergey Sirotkin, Williams

Pit lane Lance Stroll, Williams

Pit lane Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso

BRITISH GP RACE DAY SCHEDULE

12.30pm: British GP Pit Lane LIVE!

1.30pm: British GP On The Grid LIVE!

2.10pm: THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX LIVE!

4.30pm: British GP Paddock LIVE!

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.