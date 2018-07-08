British GP grid: Lewis Hamilton pole, Williams and Toro Rosso in pit lane
Silverstone race begins at 2.10pm, with Sky F1 and Sky One build-up from 12.30pm
Last Updated: 08/07/18 2:46pm
Both Williams drivers will join Toro Rosso's Brendon Hartley in starting Sunday's British GP from the pit lane.
In a rare occurrence, Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin will line up with Hartley at the end of the pit lane for the start of the race at 2.10pm after Williams took both their cars out of parc ferme to change their rear wings.
Stroll beached his car in the gravel at the start of Q1 and did not set a time, while Sirotkin also spun before also dropping out in the first qualifying session, as Williams' nightmare season with the ill-handling FW41 continued.
Hartley did not take part in qualifying at all after a big crash in final practice when his car's front suspension broke spectacularly.
Lewis Hamilton starts on pole position next to championship leader Sebastian Vettel on the front row. Hampton trails his Ferrari rival by one point in the title standings.
Provisional British GP grid
1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
3. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
4. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull
7. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
8. Romain Grosjean. Haas
9. Charles Leclerc, Sauber
10. Esteban Ocon, Force India
11. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault
12. Sergio Perez, Force India
13. Fernando Alonso, McLaren
14. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
15. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber
16. Carlos Sainz, Renault
17. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren
Pit lane Sergey Sirotkin, Williams
Pit lane Lance Stroll, Williams
Pit lane Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso
BRITISH GP RACE DAY SCHEDULE
12.30pm: British GP Pit Lane LIVE!
1.30pm: British GP On The Grid LIVE!
2.10pm: THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX LIVE!
4.30pm: British GP Paddock LIVE!
