British GP: Lewis Hamilton hit by Kimi Raikkonen at the start

2:10 Watch the first lap action of the 2018 British GP where Lewis Hamilton was hit by Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen Watch the first lap action of the 2018 British GP where Lewis Hamilton was hit by Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen

Lewis Hamilton suffered the worst possible start to his British GP after being hit by Kimi Raikkonen at the start of the race and dropping down the field.

Starting from pole and looking to make Silverstone history with a victory, Hamilton was beaten off the line by Sebastian Vettel and was in third place when turning into Turn Three.

But Hamilton then collided with Kimi Raikkonen as the Ferrari driver locked up, with the Mercedes spinning off track.

Hamilton and Mercedes fume with Ferrari

Vettel wins after Hamilton incident

Raikkonen was handed a 10-second penalty for the incident.

In their official ruling after reviewing video evidence, stewards said Hamiton 'left significant room on the inside of Turn Three' and that Raikkonen 'locked up his right front tyre, understeered and caused a collision'.

In addition to the in-race time penalty, Raikkonen had two penalty points added to his race licence to put him on five for the last 12-month period.

Hamilton dropped down to last place but executed a superb recovery drive to second, finishing behind race winner and title rival Vettel.

Hamilton now trails the German by eight points in the standings.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.