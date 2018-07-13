Goodwood Festival of Speed on Sky Sports F1: Watch this Sunday

Sky Sports F1 will be at the heart of the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend, with a must-watch two-hour live show on Sunday.

The fabled event, one of the highlights of the calendar year for British motorsport fans, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and will once again deliver a diverse selection of cars, with several F1 stars also in attendance.

And you can watch a special live show of the festival this Sunday from 3pm on Sky Sports F1 as Ted Kravitz and Rachel Brookes interview drivers and present features from the historic grounds of Goodwood House.

Current F1 stars Brendon Hartley, Valtteri Bottas and Stoffel Vandoorne are all set to drive up the famous hill, along with legends such as Jenson Button, Mika Hakkinen, and Sky F1's very own Martin Brundle.

And from Mercedes' F1 title-winning W07 to the 100-year-old 'Beast of Turin', there isn't a better celebration of car culture than the Festival of Speed!

It's certainly a unique event, and you won't want to miss Sky F1's coverage.

Coming up at Goodwood on Sky Sports F1, from 3pm on Sunday

Martin Brundle drives Dan Gurney's old Eagle-Weslake

Jenson Button catches up with Mark Webber - live!

Rachel looks back at 70 years of Porsche

Ted tours the Goodwood pit-lane, Notebook style, with a look at memorable F1 cars

And much more!

