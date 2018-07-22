WATCH: Ted's Race Notebook - German GP

12:21 Ted Kravitz gives his insight from the paddock after Lewis Hamilton came from 14th to secure an unlikely win in Hockenheim Ted Kravitz gives his insight from the paddock after Lewis Hamilton came from 14th to secure an unlikely win in Hockenheim

Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz provides the definitive verdict on the extraordinary race day at Hockenheim.

Wrapping up race-day, Ted explains why Mercedes called off the fight between Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, reflects on Sebastian Vettel's worst race this year and maybe of his career, and also assesses with Red Bull boss Christian Horner why Hamilton avoided a penalty.

