F1 Report: German GP preview - don't miss Wednesday night's show

Don't miss your essential preview to a crucial German GP weekend as Sky Sports News' Craig Slater is joined by Mark Blundell and Kevin Eason on Wednesday night's F1 Report.

By winning 'away' at Silverstone, Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari further extended their championship advantages over Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes and will look to carry their momentum into the returning Hockenheimring race - Vettel's home event.

But despite a disappointing triple header, world champions Mercedes still insist they have the quickest car.

F1 2018 Drivers' Championship standings - top six Driver Team Points Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 171 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 163 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 116 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 106 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 104 Max Verstappen Red Bull 93

All the weekend's action is live and exclusive on Sky Sports F1 and before that you can watch the F1 Report: Germany Preview, which first airs on the channel on Wednesday night at 8.30pm.

On the show, former F1 driver and Le Mans winner Blundell, as well as respected paddock journalist Eason, join Slater to discuss a range of topics, such as...

Why Hamilton and Mercedes "must" bounce back with a win this weekend

Why Mercedes are "on the ropes" in the 2018 title fight

A focus on home favourites Vettel and Renault's Nico Hulkenberg

The tight midfield battle between Haas and Renault

Hamilton's Mercedes contract - will it be announced in Germany?

The Raikkonen-Leclerc debate: Who will Ferrari sign up for 2019?

All the transfer gossip: Could Lance Stroll end up at Force India? Will Esteban Ocon join Renault? And could Fernando Alonso be joined by Carlos Sainz at McLaren?

And much more!

Can Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes bounce back at the German GP? Watch live on Sky Sports F1 from July 20-22. Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.