German GP grid: Lewis Hamilton starts 14th, Daniel Ricciardo last

Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday's German GP, exclusively live on Sky Sports F1, from 14th on the grid.

Daniel Ricciardo will start at the back of the grid after taking new engine components, while Hamilton's hydraulic failure in qualifying meant he wasn't able to post a time in Q2 and he is therefore 14th on the grid.

A McLaren will also line up on the back row after a tough qualifying hour for the struggling Stoffel Vandoorne.

But it's the prospect of the out-of-position Hamilton and Ricciardo racing their way back through the field which could illuminate the 67-lap race.

"We can have a little battle to see who gets through the field quicker," quipped Ricciardo. "Who's my money on? I'd like to say me, but they've got pretty good pace. But I think we'll be alright, I'll have a good crack."

Although he starts 20th and last, Ricciardo said of his race hopes: "Anything is possible, but realistically the minimum should be sixth. That should be the target. If everyone finishes, sixth is the realistic minimum but if I finish sixth I probably won't be that happy. I'd like to think more is possible."

Hamilton, who starts six places higher, is more wary about the opportunities for overtaking Hockenheim might offer - but says he will try to share his Red Bull rival's optimism.

"Whilst you have that nice long straight at the back, it's not that easy to overtake here. It's one of the hardest circuits, particularly following in that last sector," said Hamilton.

"We do have a new DRS zone, a longer DRS zone at the back, so that might help but it's not an easy circuit. It's not like Silverstone. Silverstone is quite open and wide and not as hard on the tyres as it is here.

"But Daniel's a super optimistic person, which is great. That's why he's loved so much by so many and that's why he's a great character in the field. I will try to share the same optimism as him."

Here's the provisional German GP grid, with the race live on Sky Sports F1 at 2.10pm.

1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

3. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

6. Romain Grosjean, Haas

7. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

8. Carlos Sainz, Renault

9. Charles Leclerc, Sauber

10. Sergio Perez, Force India

11. Fernando Alonso, McLaren

12. Sergey Sirotkin, Williams

13. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber

14. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

15. Esteban Ocon, Force India

16. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

17. Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso

18. Lance Stroll, Williams

19. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren

20. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull

The last six times Hamilton has started lower than 10th... Race Grid position Race finish 2017 Brazilian GP 20th 4th 2017 Monaco GP 13th 7th 2016 Belgian GP 21st 3rd 2016 Chinese GP 22nd 7th 2014 Hungarian GP 22nd 3rd 2014 German GP 20th 3rd

