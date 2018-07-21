Sergio Marchionne replaced as Ferrari boss after health struggle

Sergio Marchionne has been replaced as Ferrari chairman and CEO after "unexpected complications" from a recent surgery.

The Italian-Canadian had been chief of Fiat-Chrysler for over a decade and added his Ferrari chairman title four years ago, making sporadic appearances at grands prix but having a major input in the F1 team.

But it is claimed Marchionne is now unable to return to work, with Ferrari announcing Fiat's John Elkann as his successor as chairman, and recommending board member Louis Camilleri as the new CEO.

"The Board of Directors of Ferrari learned with deep sadness during its meeting today that Chairman and CEO Sergio Marchionne will be unable to return to work," a release from Ferrari read.

"The board's thoughts are with Sergio Marchionne and his family and it is grateful for the extraordinary contribution he has made in recent years at the helm of Ferrari."

Fiat also issued a statement, adding: "With reference to the health of Sergio Marchionne, Fiat Chrysler communicates with profound sorrow that during the course of this week unexpected complications arose while Mr. Marchionne was recovering from surgery and that these have worsened significantly in recent hours."

Marchionne was already due to step down from his position at the end of the year.

The 66-year-old was thought to be a key figure in F1's talks over post-2020 regulations, while is also believed to have been backing Charles Leclerc's entrance into the Ferrari team for next season.

Can Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes bounce back at the German GP? Watch live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.