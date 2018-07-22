Sebastian Vettel crashes out of home German GP from the lead

1:11 Sebastian Vettel goes into the barriers, crashing out of the German GP while leading Sebastian Vettel goes into the barriers, crashing out of the German GP while leading

Sebastian Vettel has accepted the blame for crashing out of the German GP when leading his home race.

Vettel led off the line and looked comfortable, but the rain in Hockenheim then played havoc - and he lost control of his Ferrari into the hairpin on Lap 51.

The then-championship leader slammed his fists on his steering wheel and was clearly devastated on team radio.

To make matters worse, Lewis Hamilton took a remarkable victory from 14th from the grid and he now leads Vettel in the standings by 17 points.

"It was just one of those moments," Vettel told Sky F1's Natalie Pinkham. "It was my mistake so apologies to the team, they did everything right.

"I had it in my hands - small mistake, big disappointment."

The German continued: "I don't think it was a huge mistake. It was a huge impact on the race because we retired there but it's not like tonight I'll have difficulty falling asleep because of what I've done wrong.

"I think it's disappointing because up to that point everything was sweet, but we didn't need the rain."

Sky F1's Nico Rosberg on Vettel's crash

"Such a big mistake. He threw it away. Yes, the conditions are difficult out there and it's horrible for the driver, so tough, but he had a gap to the guys behind.

"He could have gone a little bit slower and taken it easy, but he chucked it into the wall.

"That's the one corner where there's no margin for error, so in that corner you've got to take even more reserves, and he didn't. He went over the edge."

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.