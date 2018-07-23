How to watch F1's Hungarian Grand Prix live on Sky Sports

Who will sign off for the summer break in style? Watch the Hungarian GP this weekend - live only on Sky Sports F1.

The Budapest event is always a crucial event as teams and drivers look for the perfect boost ahead of some weekends off in August, but is all the more important after a huge swing in the title race in Germany.

Sebastian Vettel's crash and Lewis Hamilton's win means the Mercedes driver now holds a 17-point lead in the standings.

But Ferrari are ready to bounce back at the tight and twisty Hungaroring, while Red Bull will also be fancying their chances.

And you can watch every session exclusively live on Sky F1, starting from Friday, July 27.

Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, with build-up from 1pm

The Race starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, with build-up from 12.30pm

0:52 On TV, Online, On Demand and on the go... all the ways you can watch every Formula 1 race weekend on Sky Sports F1 this year On TV, Online, On Demand and on the go... all the ways you can watch every Formula 1 race weekend on Sky Sports F1 this year

I'm a subscriber: How and where can I watch F1 on Sky?

TV: Sky Channel 406 is the home of Sky Sports F1 throughout the 2018 season and features live coverage of every practice, qualifying and race.

Sky Go: Subscribers can watch the action wherever they are as it happens. Sign in to Sky Go to watch on your desktop computer or laptop or download the app.

Race Control: On the Red Button and the Sky Sports iPad app, take control of what you watch thanks to multiple driver cams, the pitlane channel, driver tracker and an up-to-date timing page.

Ultra HD: Sky Q customers with a 2TB box and Multiscreen package can watch the F1 track action in incredible Ultra HD - the only place in the UK and Ireland you can do so. Upgrade your package via the Sky Shop.

On Demand: If you miss the live action, or want to watch again, catch up via the Formula 1 tab in the Sky Sports section of On Demand on connected boxes.

I'm not a subscriber: Can I still watch Sky F1?

Yes you can!

NOW TV: Watch the race from £7.99 - with no contract required. The NOW TV app is available on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles, and you can register up to four of them.

Want to become a Sky Sports subscriber? Find out more here

Anything else I should know?

Don't forget to follow the race weekend on Digital with Sky F1!

The Sky Sports website and mobile app, along with our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram feeds, bring you all the latest news, insight, pictures and video from every race weekend, with all track sessions covered in our live blog.

Sky F1's Hungarian GP schedule

Wednesday, July 25

8.30pm: F1 Report: Hungarian GP Preview

9pm: Classic Races: Hungary 2013

Thursday, July 26

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference LIVE!

8.45pm: Paddock Uncut

9pm: Classic Races: Hungary 2003

Friday, July 27

9.45am: Hungarian GP Practice One build-up

10am: Hungarian GP Practice One LIVE!

11.50am: F2 Practice LIVE!

1.45pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two build-up

2pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two LIVE!

3.50pm: F2 Qualifying LIVE!

Saturday, July 28

10.45am: Hungarian GP Practice Three build-up

11am: Hungarian GP Practice Three LIVE!

1pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying LIVE!

3.40pm: F2 Race One LIVE!

6.20pm: The F1 Show LIVE!

Sunday, July 29

10.15am: F2 Race Two LIVE!

12.30pm: Hungarian GP Pit Lane LIVE!

1.30pm: Hungarian GP On The Grid LIVE!

2.10pm: THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE!

4.30pm: Hungarian GP Paddock LIVE!

6.30pm: Hungarian GP race replay