Hungary in-season test: Who's driving for each team?

The end of the Hungarian GP may mark F1's summer break but there's still track action to look forward to, with the sport's final in-season test taking place at the Hungaroring two days later.

The two-day test starts on Tuesday, July 31 and you can follow all the action in our digital live blog on Sky Sports.

There are set to be a number of young drivers in Budapest - it's the second in-season test of 2018, and FIA regulations stipulate that two out of the four days of testing must go to drivers who have competed in no more than two grands prix.

But we should also see plenty of stars from the current grid.

So who is testing?

Mercedes have yet to confirm their line-up, but as Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas both took part in the Barcelona in-season test, it's likely that George Russell will get one or both days of the test in the W09.

We're also waiting for an announcement from Ferrari, though they do have space for an F1 driver to take part on one of the days, be it Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, or maybe even Charles Leclerc?

Aston Martin GT racer Jake Dennis will get another chance at an F1 test with Red Bull having first driven the RB14 at the first in-season affair in Barcelona, and could be partnered by Daniel Ricciardo. The team originally wanted young Englishman Dan Ticktum to test, but he doesn't have enough points on his FIA license.

"It's a little bit frustrating that there are drivers with lesser achievements that are able to be driving there," Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Sky F1. "Dan won Macau, which is a big race in Formula 3, but it doesn't register."

Renault will run Nico Hulkenberg on Day One and Artem Markelov on Day Two - the F2 front-runner set for his first experience in a 2018 F1 car.

Haas, however, won't be testing at all next week, claiming they sees little benefit in the additional running offered.

Force India's Budapest stable will consist of Nicholas Latifi and Nikita Mazepin, both of whom have testing experience with the team.

It's not yet clear who will be testing for Sauber and Toro Rosso, but Lando Norris is likely to get another chance to shine for McLaren in Hungary - the Englishman having impressed at the same test last year.

Oliver Rowland (Day One) and Robert Kubica (Day Two) will once again make up Williams' testing line-up, and they will both be looking to make their mark with a 2019 seat possibly up for grabs.

Hungary Test driver line-ups Tuesday, July 31 Wednesday, August 1 Mercedes TBC TBC Ferrari TBC TBC Red Bull Jake Dennis/TBC Jake Dennis/TBC Renault Nico Hulkenberg Artem Markelov Force India Nicholas Latifi Nikita Mazepin McLaren TBC TBC Toro Rosso TBC TBC Sauber TBC TBC Williams Oliver Rowland Robert Kubica

