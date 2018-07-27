WATCH: Lewis Hamilton's struggles in Hungarian GP Friday Practice

1:53 Comparing Hamilton and Vettel's runs in Friday practice for the Hungarian GP Comparing Hamilton and Vettel's runs in Friday practice for the Hungarian GP

Sky F1's Anthony Davidson analyses where and how Lewis Hamilton lost out to Sebastian Vettel during Friday practice for the Hungarian GP.

How to watch the Hungarian GP on Sky Sports F1

Championship leader Hamilton was over half a second behind Vettel at the Hungaroring as the world champion endured an uncomfortable start to the weekend.

Watch the video at the top of the page for Anthony's analysis of where Hamilton lost out to his title rival.

How to watch F1 2018 with Sky Sports F1

Sky F1's Hungarian GP schedule

Saturday, July 28

10.45am: Hungarian GP Practice Three build-up

11am: Hungarian GP Practice Three LIVE!

1pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying LIVE!

3.30pm: The F1 Show LIVE!

3.40pm: F2 Race One LIVE! (On Red Button from 3.40pm and then main channel after F1 Show)

Sunday, July 29

10.15am: F2 Race Two LIVE!

12.30pm: Hungarian GP Pit Lane LIVE!

1.30pm: Hungarian GP On The Grid LIVE!

2.10pm: THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE!

4.30pm: Hungarian GP Paddock LIVE!

6.30pm: Hungarian GP race replay

Who will sign off for the summer break in style? Watch the Hungarian GP live only on Sky Sports F1 this weekend. Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.