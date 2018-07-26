F1 Report: What next in the dramatic 2018 season?

26:32 F1 Report: Germany Review F1 Report: Germany Review

Two former F1 drivers join Rachel Brookes for the latest edition of the F1 Report as the latest talking points in the sport are discussed and debated in the brief gap between the German and Hungarian GPs.

Ex-Haas and Sauber driver Esteban Gutierrez makes his show debut alongside the returning David Brabham with the following on the show's rundown:

The stunning events of Hockenheim and Lewis Hamilton's "drive of my life"

Sebastian Vettel's crash - how costly might it prove to be?

Driver market latest: Ocon to Renault and what should Alonso do?

Esteban - a former Ferrari driver reserve driver - and David also reflect on the sudden passing of Sergio Marchionne and praise his achievements at Maranello and the wider car industry.

The show is free to view for UK and Ireland viewers in the video above.

Who will sign off for the summer break in style? Watch the Hungarian GP live only on Sky Sports F1 this weekend. Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.