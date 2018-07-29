Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen and Red Bull unhappy with Renault

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Christian Horner have accused Renault of failing to provide value for money after the Dutchman retired from the Hungarian GP with an engine fault.

Verstappen dropped out of Sunday's race inside five laps with what Red Bull suspect was an MGU-K failure on his car when the Dutchman was running fourth.

The retirement, Verstappen's fourth of the season, prompted an expletive-laden outburst from the Dutchman over the radio.

"Mate, really? Can I not just keep going? I don't care if this f****** engine blows up," said Verstappen to his race engineer. "What a f****** joke, all the f****** time. Honestly. Argh."

Race report: Hamilton wins to extend lead

Latest F1 title standings

Speaking live from the Red Bull pit wall soon afterwards, team boss Horner told Sky F1 the failure was "I suppose no surprise really".

Horner added: "We pay multi-millions of pounds for these engines and for first class, or state-of-the-art product, and you can see it's quite clearly some way below that."

"I'll let Cyril [Abiteboul, Renault's team boss] come up with the excuses afterwards."

I’m honestly very disappointed, just like the rest of the team and our fans. Valuable points are just thrown away. It’s frustrating to go into the summer break like this, but hopefully we will be back stronger #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/z7UWTJas9S — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 29, 2018

The team-engine relationship, which over the last 11 years has at times proved as fractious as it has successful, is ending at the end of this year after Red Bull opted to switch to Honda power.

Red Bull have already experienced several race-stopping technical problems this year and an unimpressed Verstappen said it's "difficult to accept".

"From both sides, Daniel and me, honestly it's not at all how it should be," Verstappen told Sky F1.

"You pay millions as a team for you hope a decent engine but it keeps breaking down.

"We are also the slowest out there [on a straight]. Honestly at the moment it's difficult to accept. I was very angry on the radio, I think there was a lot of beeping out there - it's a shame they beeped it away as it would have been better if they would have allowed it. But that's how it is."

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.