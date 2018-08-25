WATCH: Ted's Qualy Notebook - Belgian GP

29:23 Watch Ted Kravitz's Belgian GP Qualifying Notebook as he tours the paddock in his inimitable style Watch Ted Kravitz's Belgian GP Qualifying Notebook as he tours the paddock in his inimitable style

Sky F1's Ted Kravitz provides the lowdown on the story of qualifying for the Belgian GP for every team and driver.

The calls and strategy that made - or broke - drivers' Q3 hopes as the rain arrived late at Spa, the star performers through the field, and Saturdays to forget for McLaren and Williams.

Play the video at the top of the page to watch the Notebook in full.

BELGIAN GP RACE-DAY SCHEDULE

Sunday, August 26

9.45am: F2 Race Two LIVE!

12.30pm: Belgian GP Pit Lane LIVE!

1.30pm: Belgian GP On The Grid LIVE!

2.10pm: THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE!

4.30pm: Belgian GP Paddock LIVE!

6.35pm: Belgian GP race replay

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.