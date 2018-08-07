Formula 1 2018: The numbers behind the season's results so far

Twelve races down, nine to go, in a 2018 F1 season which so far has proved as incident-packed as it has been unpredictable.

Four different race winners, five changes of the championship lead, and no clear picture yet as to where either world title is headed.

We assess some of the key race and qualifying numbers at the half-term break…

The Race Day numbers

Who has the most race wins? Driver Victories Lewis Hamilton 5 Sebastian Vettel 4 Daniel Ricciardo 2 Max Verstappen 1 Team Mercedes 5 Ferrari 4 Red Bull 3

Although he had to wait until the fourth round of the season to register his first win of 2018 - and then in fortuitous circumstances in Baku - Lewis Hamilton broke for summer in Hungary with his fifth victory of the campaign, one more than Sebastian Vettel.

All of Mercedes and Ferrari's respective wins have been achieved by their lead championship driver, with Red Bull the only team to get both their drivers on the podium's top step so far.

Incredibly, Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull maintain their domination of race victories in F1's turbo hybrid era - they have shared all 91 wins between them since the current engines were introduced in 2014.

In fact, the 'Big Three' domination of F1 stretches back even further than that. The last race not won by one of that trio was the then-Lotus outfit's victory with Kimi Raikkonen in 2013's season-opening Australian GP.

That was 110 races ago.

Who has the most podium finishes? Driver Podiums Lewis Hamilton 9 Kimi Raikkonen 8 Sebastian Vettel 7 Valtteri Bottas 5 Max Verstappen 4 Daniel Ricciardo 2 Sergio Perez 1 Team Ferrari 15 Mercedes 14 Red Bull 6 Force India 1

There are certainly more surprises in this table.

While Hamilton's position at the head of the list certainly isn't, Raikkonen's placing above Ferrari team-mate Vettel is. But Raikkonen broke for summer on a run of five successive podiums to take his 2018 tally to eight, already his best return in a single season in five years. His career-best sequence is seven podiums in a row when he won his world title in 2007.

By contrast, Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo has only stood on the podium twice - albeit both times on the top step in China and Monaco.

Sergio Perez's brilliant third-place in Azerbaijan represents the only time one of the podium steps has been filled by a driver from outside a 'Big Three' team. The previous time that happened was also in Baku, with Lance Stroll for Williams in 2017.

Who has retired from most races? Drivers with most DNFs Brendon Hartley 5 Daniel Ricciardo 4 Romain Grosjean 4 Max Verstappen 4 Fernando Alonso 4 Overall team DNF totals Toro Rosso 8 Red Bull 8 McLaren 7 Williams 6 Haas 5 Sauber 5 Renault 4 Force India 4 Ferrari 3 Mercedes 3

This not a table that will sit comfortably with the two Red Bull-owned teams.

Difficult engine suppliers, different circumstances, but eight DNFs apiece for Red Bull and Toro Rosso from 24 race starts across their respective two cars gives each of them a 33 per cent retirement rate. By contrast, Mercedes and Ferrari's is just 12.5 per cent.

While Brendon Hartley has retired from nearly half of the races so far, five drivers - Hamilton, Vettel, Perez, Kevin Magnussen and Carlos Sainz - have only failed to see the chequered flag once in the opening dozen rounds.

The Qualifying numbers

Who has started on pole most often? Driver Pole positions Sebastian Vettel 5 Lewis Hamilton 5 Daniel Ricciardo 1 Valtteri Bottas 1 Team Mercedes 6 Ferrari 5 Red Bull 1

Hamilton and Vettel cannot be split in this particular category, with five pole positions apiece for the title rivals across the opening 12 rounds.

Highlighting their continued difficulties in qualifying, Red Bull's only pole came in Monaco courtesy of Ricciardo. In fact, Monaco remains the only venue where Red Bull have qualified on pole (2018 and 2016) since their last world title successes in 2013.

Max Verstappen, despite four career race wins, is still awaiting his maiden F1 pole after 72 races.

Who has the best qualifying score? Mercedes Lewis Hamilton 7-5 Valtteri Bottas Ferrari Sebastian Vettel 10-2 Kimi Raikkonen Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo 2-9 Max Verstappen* Renault Nico Hulkenberg 7-5 Carlos Sainz Haas Kevin Magnussen 8-3 Romain Grosjean* Force India Sergio Perez 3-9 Esteban Ocon McLaren Fernando Alonso 12-0 Stoffel Vandoorne Toro Rosso Pierre Gasly 7-3 Brendon Hartley** Sauber Marcus Ericsson 3-9 Charles Leclerc Williams Lance Stroll 5-7 Sergey Sirotkin * Missed 1 Qualy **Missed 2 Qualys

There may still be nine races to go after the summer break, but Fernando Alonso has already won the 2018 qualifying head-to-head at McLaren with Stoffel Vandoorne.

Alonso is the only driver in the field with a perfect 12-0 record over his team-mate, although Vettel, Verstappen, Esteban Ocon and Charles Leclerc are also on course for early Saturday 'wins' at their teams.

The qualifying battles are closest at Mercedes, Renault and Williams, where there is only a couple in it between their respective drivers.

