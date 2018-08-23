Belgian GP: Watch Sky Sports F1's new live Thursday show!

Sky Sports F1 has added another live show to its grand prix offering, with Welcome to the Weekend set to debut on Thursday ahead of the Belgian GP.

Before watching every track session live on the channel from August 24-26, you can join Sky F1's Natalie Pinkham, David Croft and Ted Kravitz for your essential preview to the weekend's action, featuring paddock interviews with the drivers and guests.

Welcome to the Weekend will be broadcast live from the Spa paddock at 5pm (BST) on Thursday August 23, and will also be simulcast on our Facebook and YouTube channels!

The new show will then be repeated on Sky F1 up until the first practice session on Friday.

Following the series of news bombshells over the summer break, headlined by Daniel Ricciardo's move to Renault and Carlos Sainz replacing Fernando Alonso for 2019, the Sky F1 team won't be short of talking points and Welcome to the Weekend will be the perfect way to gear up for a crucial weekend on the track.

Don't miss it!

Sky F1's Belgian GP schedule

Thursday, August 23

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference LIVE!

5pm: Welcome to the Weekend LIVE!

(Simulcast on Facebook and YouTube)

Friday, August 24

9.45am: Belgian GP Practice One Build-up

10am: Belgian GP Practice One LIVE!

11.50am: F2 Practice LIVE!

1.45pm: Belgian GP Practice Two Build-up

2pm: Belgian GP Practice Two LIVE!

3.50pm: F2 Qualifying LIVE!

Saturday, August 25

10.45am: Belgian GP Practice Three Build-up

11am: Belgian GP Practice Three LIVE!

1pm: Belgian GP Qualifying Build-up

2pm: Belgian GP Qualifying LIVE!

3.40pm: F2 Race One LIVE!

5pm: The F1 Show LIVE!

Friday, August 26

9.45am: F2 Race Two LIVE!

12.30pm: Belgian GP Pit Lane LIVE!

1.30pm: Belgian GP On The Grid LIVE!

2.10pm: THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE!

4.30pm: Belgian GP Paddock LIVE!

6.35pm: Belgian GP race replay

