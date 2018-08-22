F1 in 2018: Who's been the best-performing driver of the year so far?

It's been an unpredictable F1 2018 so far and there have been many standout displays from drivers up and down the grid, but who was consistently the top performer before the summer break?

We've rated the drivers out of 10 for their weekend-long performances following each Grand Prix of the season, culminating in a Driver Ratings feature that never fails to polarise opinion!

Below we've included a list of the drivers with the highest average ratings across the first 12 races and from that leaderboard we want you to select the driver who you believe has performed best to this point of the campaign.

Twelve drivers have averaged a strong score of seven or more, with Lewis Hamilton's position at the head of the Drivers' Championship mirrored in our average grades table.

Highest average scores after 12 races Driver Average rating out of 10 Championship position Lewis Hamilton 8.33 1st Sebastian Vettel 8.16 2nd Valtteri Bottas 7.91 4th Charles Leclerc 7.81 15th Nico Hulkenberg 7.80 7th Fernando Alonso 7.79 9th Daniel Ricciardo 7.59 5th Kevin Magnussen 7.50 8th Kimi Raikkonen 7.45 3rd Pierre Gasly 7.22 13th Max Verstappen 7.18 6th Esteban Ocon 7.18 12th

But who's been your driver of the year so far?

