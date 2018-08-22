F1 in 2018: Who's been the best-performing driver of the year so far?
There have been many standout performances this season, but who has been the driver of the year so far?
Last Updated: 22/08/18 11:29am
It's been an unpredictable F1 2018 so far and there have been many standout displays from drivers up and down the grid, but who was consistently the top performer before the summer break?
We've rated the drivers out of 10 for their weekend-long performances following each Grand Prix of the season, culminating in a Driver Ratings feature that never fails to polarise opinion!
Below we've included a list of the drivers with the highest average ratings across the first 12 races and from that leaderboard we want you to select the driver who you believe has performed best to this point of the campaign.
Twelve drivers have averaged a strong score of seven or more, with Lewis Hamilton's position at the head of the Drivers' Championship mirrored in our average grades table.
Highest average scores after 12 races
|Driver
|Average rating out of 10
|Championship position
|Lewis Hamilton
|8.33
|1st
|Sebastian Vettel
|8.16
|2nd
|Valtteri Bottas
|7.91
|4th
|Charles Leclerc
|7.81
|15th
|Nico Hulkenberg
|7.80
|7th
|Fernando Alonso
|7.79
|9th
|Daniel Ricciardo
|7.59
|5th
|Kevin Magnussen
|7.50
|8th
|Kimi Raikkonen
|7.45
|3rd
|Pierre Gasly
|7.22
|13th
|Max Verstappen
|7.18
|6th
|Esteban Ocon
|7.18
|12th
But who's been your driver of the year so far?
