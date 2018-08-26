F1 Belgian GP grid: How the 20-driver field lines up at Spa

Title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel share the front row of the grid for the just the third time in 2018 for Sunday's Belgian GP.

With Hamilton leading Vettel by 24 points in the Drivers' Championship heading into the first race after F1's summer break, the Mercedes driver also holds the starting advantage at Spa ahead of the 44-lap grand prix which begins at 2.10pm live on Sky Sports F1.

But while one Mercedes starts on the front row, the other will start from 17th after Valtteri Bottas exceeded engine limits. He shares row nine with Renault's Nico Hulkenberg, who also picked up grid penalties.

They were set to start on the back row, but Carlos Sainz and Stoffel Vandoorne have now also taken new engines and penalties and will start 19th and 20th.

Under F1 2018 rules, any driver who earns a grid penalty of 15 places or more has to start from the back of the grid - and if more than one driver receives such a penalty they will be arranged at the back of the grid in the order in which they changed elements.

Meanwhile, Force India produced the shock of qualifying as the rain came down to lock out the second row with Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez to start from career-best third and fourth places respectively.

Ferrari's sixth-placed Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, who qualified seventh and eighth respectively in the wet, are relatively out of position and will also be aiming to make up ground.

Belgian GP provisional grid

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

3. Esteban Ocon, Force India

4. Sergio Perez, Force India

5. Romain Grosjean, Haas

6. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari

7. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

8. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull

9. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

10. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

11. Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso

12. Charles Leclerc, Sauber

13. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber

14. Fernando Alonso, McLaren

15. Sergey Sirotkin, Williams

16. Lance Stroll, Williams

17. Valtteri Bottas*, Mercedes

18. Nico Hulkenberg**, Renault

19. Carlos Sainz*, Renault

20. Stoffel Vandoorne*, McLaren

*Sent to the back of the grid for power unit change

**Sent to the back of the grid for power unit change and five-place grid penalty for turbo change

