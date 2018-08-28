F1 Italian GP: How and when to watch live on Sky Sports

F1's engrossing title fight moves on to the Monza, motorsport's Cathedral of Speed, with Sky Sports F1 the only place to see the Italian GP live this weekend.

Ferrari, buoyed by Sebastian Vettel's impressive win at Spa, are on home ground and chasing their first Monza win for eight years - but Mercedes are undefeated at their rival's historic home in the current engine era with Lewis Hamilton winning last season.

Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday with build-up from 1pm

The Race starts at 2.10pm on Sunday with build-up from 12.30pm

Sky F1's Italian GP schedule

Thursday, August 30

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference LIVE!

5pm: Welcome to the Weekend LIVE!

Friday, August 31

9.45am: Italian GP Practice One build-up

10am: Italian GP Practice One LIVE!

11.50am: F2 Practice LIVE!

1.45pm: Italian GP Practice Two build-up

2pm: Italian GP Practice Two LIVE!

3.50pm: F2 Qualifying LIVE!

Saturday, September 1

10.45am: Italian GP Practice Three build-up

11am: Italian GP Practice Three LIVE!

1pm: Italian GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: ITALIAN GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING LIVE!

3.40pm: F2 Race One LIVE!

4.55pm: The F1 Show LIVE!

8.25pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday, September 2

9.50am: F2 Race Two LIVE!

12.30pm: Italian GP Pit Lane LIVE!

1.30pm: Italian GP On The Grid LIVE!

2.10pm: THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE!

4.30pm: Italian GP Paddock LIVE!

6.35pm: Italian GP race replay

