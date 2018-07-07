WATCH: Ted's Qualifying Notebook - British GP

26:05 Sky F1's Ted Kravitz gives his thoughts on Saturday's qualifying session at the British GP. Sky F1's Ted Kravitz gives his thoughts on Saturday's qualifying session at the British GP.

It's time for a home race edition of Ted's Qualifying Notebook as the Sky F1 pit-lane reporter rounds up all the latest news after the Silverstone shootout.

Lewis Hamilton edged out Sebastian Vettel for pole in a scintillating session, and Ted brings all the updates from their qualifying performances, as well as that of every driver and every team.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner and McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne are the special guests!

Watch the video above for your essential review of qualifying, and remember to watch Sunday's British GP on Sky F1 at 2.10pm, with build-up from 12.30pm

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.