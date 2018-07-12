WATCH: F1 Report - British GP Review

26:13 Former F1 drivers John Watson and Martin Donnelly join Rachel Brookes to look back on the British GP Former F1 drivers John Watson and Martin Donnelly join Rachel Brookes to look back on the British GP

There was plenty up for debate on this week's F1 Report after a thrilling and controversial British GP, with Sky F1's Rachel Brookes joined by John Watson and Martin Donnelly to review the action.

Watch the full show by clicking play on the video above as the two former F1 drivers discuss the major talking points from Silverstone, such as:

The Lewis Hamilton-Kimi Raikkonen crash and the following Mercedes-Ferrari row

The other big collisions, such as Romain Grosjean and Carlos Sainz's

The fall-out from F2 after Santino Ferrucci's antics on the track and on social media

How the title race pendulum is now swinging ahead of the next race in Germany

There's also a must-watch Maurizio Arrivabene interview, as the Ferrari boss joined Sky Sports in Italy after the race.