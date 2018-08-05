AC Milan 1-0 Barcelona: Andre Silva scores injury-time winner

0:27 Highlights: AC Milan 1-0 Barcelona Highlights: AC Milan 1-0 Barcelona

Andre Silva's injury-time winner helped AC Milan end their International Champions Cup tournament with a 1-0 victory against Barcelona.

Gennaro Gattuso's side found themselves under the cosh at times in Santa Clara against last season's La Liga winners, and could have been behind as early as the first minute when Paco Alcacer forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into a full-length save.

The Spanish side were in control but in allowing Milan to play on the counter-attack, former Liverpool forward Fabio Borini saw a shot blocked by Marlon Santos inside the area.

Malcom, fresh from a £37.3m move from Bordeaux, struck the inside of the post just before half-time, before Munir went close to for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Malcom signed for Barcelona earlier this summer

After half-time the Italians looked more dangerous, and midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu saw a shot saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, before he needed to make another minutes later to keep out Suso.

As the game wore on they continued to improve but they nearly fell behind to impressive Barca 18-year-old Riqui Puig, before grabbing a late winner themselves when Franck Kessie's ball in found Silva to score with what was the last kick of the game.