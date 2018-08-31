AC Milan 2-1 Roma: Patrick Cutrone scores late winner at San Siro

Patrick Cutrone scored a late winner for AC Milan

Substitute Patrick Cutrone struck in stoppage-time as AC Milan snatched a 2-1 victory over Roma in a Serie A match which saw both sides have a goal disallowed by the VAR.

The decisive goal came in the fifth minute of time added on when Stephen N'Zonzi gave the ball away and Gonzalo Higuain split the defence with a pass for Cutrone to lash the ball home.

It was harsh on Roma, who looked to be worthy of a point for their second-half performance, having levelled through Federico Fazio after Milan's dominance of the opening 45 minutes was reflected by Franck Kessie's strike before the break.

Higuain thought he had an immediate reply to Fazio's 58th-minute goal but replays showed he was offside, while a late N'Zonzi strike would be overturned after a handball was spotted in the build-up.

Milan bossed the first half at the San Siro, applying constant pressure to the Roma defence.

Davide Calabria squandered a golden chance after springing the offside trap, his shot high and wide when it would have been easier to square to Giacomo Bonaventura.

Higuain and Suso also had fine chances as the hosts pushed forward, and it was not until the 34th minute that Roma had a sight of goal. Alexandar Kolarov stood the ball up to the near post but Patrik Schick's header was straight at Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Milan's pressure finally paid off five minutes before the break when Bonaventura's threaded ball found the run of Ricardo Rodriguez, and he turned to send in a low cross which Kessie met at the far post with a powerful finish.

But the tables turned in the second half as Roma pressed forward. After Higuain was robbed close to his own area Edin Dzeko curled a left-footed shot just wide.

Donnarumma then came racing off his line to close down Stephan El Shaarawy with the defence all at sea.

A goal was coming and it arrived in the 58th minute from an unlikely source. Milan failed to properly clear a corner and when the ball fell for Fazio the defender fired in a powerful shot.

Milan thought they were back in front after just two minutes when Higuain raced through, rounded Olsen and slid the ball home, but after a lengthy delay, VAR determined the Argentinian was offside by a matter of inches.

Roma too would be denied in the 78th minute when N'Zonzi thought he had a winner, poking home from a corner, but the goal was also disallowed after Milan appealed for handball and the referee took a second look.

The sides were heading for a point apiece until Crutone's goal delivered Milan's first win of the season.