Richard Morgan moderator 5pts ALASHKERT 0-3 CELTICFT: Celtic cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Alashkert in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying preliminary round on today. Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time with a neat, close-range finish, the France striker’s first-ever European goal for Celtic. The visitors then scored twice more after the break thanks to well-taken strikes from James Forrest and Callum McGregor to surely make next Wednesday’s second leg in Glasgow a formality.