Blackpool 3-1 Barnsley: Harry Pritchard scores in Carabao Cup success

Harry Pritchard's wonderful strike helped Blackpool earn their first win of the season as they came from behind to beat Barnsley 3-1 in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Tykes held firm under early pressure with George Moncur opening the scoring against the run of play after 19 minutes.

He collected a high cross from Dimitri Cavare and buried a volley with home goalkeeper Mark Howard rooted to his line.

On the half hour, Mark Cullen attempted to latch onto a through ball but his effort was too tame to trouble Barnsley keeper Jack Walton.

Blackpool responded after the restart as Michael Nottingham poked the ball over the line following a scramble in the penalty area from a corner.

Pritchard then curled in a superb effort with the outside of his boot put the Seasiders ahead after 56 minutes - his first goal for the Tangerines.

French striker Armand Gnanduillet then confirmed Blackpool's place in the second round with a thunderous free-kick in the 80th minute.