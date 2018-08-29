Burnley v Olympiakos preview: Sean Dyche says Europa League tie is still alive

Ben Gibson will be suspended for Burnley at Turf Moor on Thursday

Sean Dyche insists that Burnley's Europa League play-off tie with Olympiakos is still alive, despite the Clarets trailing 3-1 from the first leg.

Dyche's men play the Greek outfit at Turf Moor on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League qualifying play-off, having lost last week's first leg at the Karaiskakis Stadium.

Asked how big the task ahead was, Dyche said at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday: "Certainly a decent-sized one.

Ten-man Burnley falter in Greece

"They'll be favourites of course after the scoreline over there. We have a few challenges with injuries, a pretty low squad at the moment. But we've been productive before when the challenge is against us, so obviously that is what we are looking to do.

"I think they (the Burnley fans) will be very important. I think there will be good numbers. I think they believe the tie is still alive, as we do."

Kostas Fortounis scored a free-kick and a penalty last Thursday, either side of setting up Andreas Bouchalakis for Olympiakos' other goal. Chris Wood netted the reply from the spot, but Ben Gibson was sent off for a second yellow card in the 59th minute.

Team news

Johann Berg Gudmundsson will not be available for Burnley after he was taken off with a hamstring injury against Fulham on Saturday while Steven Defour and Robbie Brady also remain sidelined.

Summer signing Matej Vydra could be in the squad, but Gibson will miss out after his red card in Greece last week.

Sean Dyche believes his Burnley side are still able to win their Europa League tie

Olympiakos could make a few changes, but do not have any new injuries to compete with.

Opta stats

Burnley are looking to become just the third English side to progress from a UEFA Cup/Europa League qualifying tie after losing the first leg, after West Ham in 2016 (v NK Domzale) and Manchester City in 2008 (v FC Midtjylland).

Burnley's 3-1 defeat against Olympiakos was their first loss of this Europa League qualifying campaign (W2 D2 L1), while they conceded more against the Greek side than they had in their previous four games combined (two, both against Aberdeen).

Olympiakos have lost 12 of their last 13 away games against English teams in European competition (W1), however that lone victory did come on their most recent trip (3-2 v Arsenal in the Champions League in September 2015).

Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson is injured

In European competition, Olympiakos have not kept a clean sheet in any of their 13 away games against English opponents (39 goals conceded, at an average of three per game).

Burnley registered just one shot on target in the first leg against Olympiakos, with that coming from Chris Wood's first half penalty.

Each of Olympiakos' three goals in the first leg against Burnley came from set piece situations - Konstantinos Fortounis netted a brace with a direct free kick and a penalty, while Andreas Bouchalakis converted a header from a free kick.