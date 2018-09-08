Bury 4-0 Grimsby: Danny Mayor at the double in comprehensive win

Bury earned back-to-back league wins for the first time this season as they eased past Grimsby in a 4-0 success at Gigg Lane.

Danny Mayor scored two well-taken goals as Will Aimson and a Danny Collins own goal completed a one-sided victory.

A superb individual strike from Mayor handed Bury a 14th-minute lead after the forward danced past two Grimsby defenders before coolly slotting home from 15 yards.

Jordan Cook should have equalised for the visitors, but after racing clear of the Bury defence, he was thwarted by a smart save from goalkeeper Joe Murphy.

Harry Clifton also went close for Grimsby but Bury doubled their advantage before the half-time interval; Aimson was left unmarked in the penalty area as he comfortably headed home Nicky Adams' corner-kick.

Bury's lead improved further just after the hour-mark as Grimsby defender Danny Collins could only tap into his own goal after Chris Dagnall's shot bounced back out off the post.

Mayor struck again with 20 minutes remaining to mark a terrific individual display as he curled home from just outside the box to seal maximum points.