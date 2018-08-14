Cambridge 1-4 Newport: Comfortable Carabao Cup win for Newport

Padraig Amond scored twice as Newport coasted to a 4-1 win at Cambridge in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The forward capitalised on defensive errors to net twice in five minutes in the first half, and only a good save by Dimitar Mitov denied him a nine-minute hat-trick.

He opened the scoring after 18 minutes when he pounced on Harry Darling's header and drilled beyond Mitov from the edge of the box, before running through and slotting home four minutes later after George Taft missed a pass forward.

Jamille Matt added the third just four minutes into the second half, heading firmly into the far corner following Matty Dolan's long free-kick.

It was only Mitov who stopped the scoreline being even heavier in Newport's favour, tipping the ball wide from Tyler Hornby-Forbes' effort from the edge of the box.

Antoine Semenyo made it 4-0 four minutes from the end, winning the ball and striding forward before firing well into the corner, while Ade Azeez's penalty for Cambridge in the 90th minute was no consolation.