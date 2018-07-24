Celtic v Rosenborg preview: Moussa Dembele to miss Champions League qualifier

Moussa Dembele was injured against Alashkert last week

Moussa Dembele will be missing for Celtic as they take on Rosenborg in the Champions League second qualifying round at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old French striker scored a double in last week's 3-0 home win over Armenian outfit Alashkert in the first round which helped the Scottish champions to a 6-0 aggregate victory before limping off in the second half.

"Moussa will probably be out for a couple of weeks, certainly both legs of this round," Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed at his pre-match press conference.

"It is a minor strain. Sometimes the hamstring can be six to eight weeks but this is one that from the time it happened, we have been told two to three weeks maximum. It is unfortunate because he has looked very good over pre-season but he will be back fit and strong.

"Maybe he has it once or twice a year. Sometimes you get that with explosive players. As I say, they are into the season early. He couldn't have done any more. He came back lean and fit, it is just one of those unfortunate things. But he will be back soon."

Celtic have reached the Champions League group stages in the last two years but face four instead of three qualifiers this season. AEK Athens are waiting in the next round should they get past Norwegian side Rosenborg, whom they beat 1-0 on aggregate in the penultimate Champions League qualifier last season.

However, Rosenborg have had a managerial switch, with Kare Ingebrigtsen and his assistant Erik Hoftun sacked by the club last week after narrowly avoiding defeat to Valur of Iceland, with interim boss Rini Coolen is now in charge.

But Coolen insists his side are ready to take on the Scottish champions, telling STV: "We had a meeting before the first time we met each other.

"We went over what happened the last couple of days. These are professional players. They said what they thought about what happened and now they move on.

"They pick themselves up and prepare themselves, that's what they do. They play for the club and especially the supporters. So we will be ready for the next game."

Team news

Although Dembele is sidelined, Odsonne Edouard has shrugged off a knee injury ahead of the first leg and will be in contention.

One player who could feature is former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner, who now plays for Rosenborg, although winger Samuel Adegbenro will be out with an injury.