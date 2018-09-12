Colombia 0-0 Argentina: Young Argentina side held in New Jersey

Paulo Dybala (L) challenges Colombia midfielder Gustavo Cuellar

Argentina and Colombia drew 0-0 in a friendly in New Jersey on Tuesday in a game that did little to cheer fans of either side hoping for a boost after disappointing World Cup showings.

Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina made a fine diving save to tip an Exequiel Palacios shot over the bar after six minutes while his Argentine counterpart Franco Armani was the busier of the two in the second half, but neither side looked like breaking the deadlock.

Both sides used stand-in coaches for the game, with Jose Pekerman resigning as Colombia boss last week and Argentina still to replace Jorge Sampaoli, who left his post after the World Cup.

Argentina, who were without Lionel Messi, fielded a young side and they were unable to make much headway against their more experienced opponents.

Argentina's next match is scheduled for October 16 against Brazil in Saudi Arabia, while Colombia will take on the United States in Tampa, also in October.