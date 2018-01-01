Search
Football
National League
Fixtures
Fixtures
News
Select a team
All Teams
Arsenal
Bournemouth
Brighton
Burnley
Cardiff City
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Huddersfield Town
Leicester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
Watford
West Ham United
Wolverhampton
Aston Villa
Birmingham City
Blackburn Rovers
Bolton Wanderers
Brentford
Bristol City
Derby County
Hull City
Ipswich Town
Leeds United
Middlesbrough
Millwall
Norwich City
Nottingham Forest
Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers
Reading
Rotherham United
Sheffield United
Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke City
Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion
Wigan Athletic
Accrington Stanley
AFC Wimbledon
Barnsley
Blackpool
Bradford City
Bristol Rovers
Burton Albion
Charlton Athletic
Coventry City
Doncaster
Fleetwood Town
Gillingham
Luton Town
Oxford United
Peterborough United
Plymouth Argyle
Portsmouth
Rochdale
Scunthorpe United
Shrewsbury Town
Southend United
Sunderland
Walsall
Wycombe Wanderers
Bury
Cambridge United
Carlisle United
Cheltenham Town
Colchester United
Crawley Town
Crewe Alexandra
Exeter City
Forest Green Rovers
Grimsby Town
Lincoln City
Macclesfield Town
Mansfield
Milton Keynes Dons
Morecambe
Newport County
Northampton Town
Notts County
Oldham Athletic
Port Vale
Stevenage
Swindon Town
Tranmere Rovers
Yeovil Town
Aberdeen
Celtic
Dundee
Dundee United
Dunfermline Athletic
Falkirk
Hamilton Academical
Heart of Midlothian
Hibernian
Kilmarnock
Livingston
Motherwell
Rangers
St Johnstone
St Mirren
Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
CD Leganes
Celta Vigo
Deportivo Alaves
Eibar
Espanyol
Getafe
Girona
Levante
Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis
Real Madrid
Real Sociedad
Real Valladolid
SD Huesca
Sevilla
Valencia
Villarreal
AC Milan
Atalanta
Bologna
Cagliari
Chievo
Empoli
Fiorentina
Frosinone
Genoa
Inter Milan
Juventus
Lazio
Napoli
Parma
Roma
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Spal
Torino
Udinese
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Monchengladbach
Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Augsburg
FC Nurnberg
FC Schalke 04
Fortuna Dusseldorf
FSV Mainz 05
Hannover 96
Hertha Berlin
RB Leipzig
SC Freiburg
TSG Hoffenheim
VfB Stuttgart
Werder Bremen
Wolfsburg
Amiens SC
Angers
Caen
Dijon
Girondins Bordeaux
Guingamp
Lille
Monaco
Montpellier
Nantes
Nice
Nimes
Olympique Lyonnais
Olympique Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain
RC Strasbourg
Reims
St Etienne
Stade Rennes
Toulouse
ADO Den Haag
Ajax
AZ Alkmaar
De Graafschap
Excelsior
FC Emmen
FC Groningen
FC Utrecht
Feyenoord
Fortuna Sittard
Heerenveen
Heracles Almelo
NAC Breda
PEC Zwolle
PSV Eindhoven
Vitesse Arnhem
VVV Venlo
Willem II Tilb
Albania
Algeria
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bolivia
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Brazil
Cameroon
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Ecuador
Egypt
England
Estonia
France
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Honduras
Hungary
Iceland
Iran
Italy
Ivory Coast
Jamaica
Japan
Korea DPR
Korea Republic
Mexico
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nigeria
Northern Ireland
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Scotland
Senegal
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Tunisia
Turkey
Ukraine
Uruguay
USA
Venezuela
Wales
England
Germany
Holland
Israel
Italy
Norway
Russia
Spain
Angola
Burkina Faso
Cape Verde
Congo DR
Ethiopia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Togo
Zambia
Teams
Leagues/Cups
Fixtures
Results
Table
Transfers
Video
On Sky
Score Centre
Bet
More from Football
Football Home
Seasons
Competitions
Add to calendar
Sky Bet
2018/2019
2017/2018
2016/2017
2015/2016
2014/2015
2013/2014
2012/2013
2011/2012
2010/2011
2009/2010
2008/2009
2007/2008
2006/2007
2005/2006
2004/2005
2003/2004
2002/2003
2001/2002
2000/2001
1999/2000
1998/1999
1997/1998
1996/1997
1995/1996
1994/1995
1993/1994
1992/1993
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
Champions League
Europa League
FA Cup
Carabao Cup
Scottish Football
La Liga
Serie A
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Internationals
World Cup
MLS
Africa Cup of Nations
Chinese Super League
Checkatrade Trophy
Scottish Cup
Scottish League Cup
European U21 Championship
Copa America
Women's Football
Euro 2016
August 2018
Saturday 4th August
Salford City
0
0
12:30
Leyton Orient
Bet on Football with
AFC Fylde
0
0
15:00
Bromley
Aldershot Town
0
0
15:00
Barnet
Barrow
0
0
15:00
Havant and Waterlooville
Boreham Wood
0
0
15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge
Braintree Town
0
0
15:00
FC Halifax
Dover
0
0
15:00
Wrexham
Eastleigh
0
0
15:00
Solihull Moors
Ebbsfleet United
0
0
15:00
Chesterfield
Harrogate Town
0
0
15:00
Sutton United
Maidenhead United
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
Maidstone Utd
0
0
15:00
Hartlepool United
Tuesday 7th August
Barnet
0
0
19:45
Braintree Town
Bromley
0
0
19:45
Dover
Chesterfield
0
0
19:45
Aldershot Town
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
19:45
Maidstone Utd
FC Halifax
0
0
19:45
Barrow
Gateshead
0
0
19:45
Salford City
Hartlepool United
0
0
19:45
Harrogate Town
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
19:45
Boreham Wood
Leyton Orient
0
0
19:45
Ebbsfleet United
Solihull Moors
0
0
19:45
Maidenhead United
Sutton United
0
0
19:45
Eastleigh
Wrexham
0
0
19:45
AFC Fylde
Saturday 11th August
Wrexham
0
0
12:30
Boreham Wood
Barnet
0
0
15:00
Eastleigh
Bromley
0
0
15:00
Harrogate Town
Chesterfield
0
0
15:00
Braintree Town
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
15:00
Maidenhead United
FC Halifax
0
0
15:00
Maidstone Utd
Gateshead
0
0
15:00
Dover
Hartlepool United
0
0
15:00
Ebbsfleet United
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
15:00
AFC Fylde
Leyton Orient
0
0
15:00
Barrow
Solihull Moors
0
0
15:00
Aldershot Town
Sutton United
0
0
15:00
Salford City
Tuesday 14th August
AFC Fylde
0
0
19:45
Solihull Moors
Aldershot Town
0
0
19:45
Dagenham & Redbridge
Barrow
0
0
19:45
Chesterfield
Boreham Wood
0
0
19:45
Gateshead
Braintree Town
0
0
19:45
Hartlepool United
Dover
0
0
19:45
Havant and Waterlooville
Eastleigh
0
0
19:45
Bromley
Ebbsfleet United
0
0
19:45
Sutton United
Harrogate Town
0
0
19:45
Barnet
Maidenhead United
0
0
19:45
Wrexham
Maidstone Utd
0
0
19:45
Leyton Orient
Salford City
0
0
19:45
FC Halifax
Saturday 18th August
AFC Fylde
0
0
15:00
Dover
Aldershot Town
0
0
15:00
Harrogate Town
Barnet
0
0
15:00
Ebbsfleet United
Braintree Town
0
0
15:00
Havant and Waterlooville
Bromley
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
Eastleigh
0
0
15:00
Wrexham
FC Halifax
0
0
15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge
Hartlepool United
0
0
15:00
Maidenhead United
Leyton Orient
0
0
15:00
Boreham Wood
Maidstone Utd
0
0
15:00
Barrow
Salford City
0
0
15:00
Chesterfield
Solihull Moors
0
0
15:00
Sutton United
Saturday 25th August
Maidenhead United
0
0
12:30
Maidstone Utd
Barrow
0
0
15:00
Braintree Town
Boreham Wood
0
0
15:00
FC Halifax
Chesterfield
0
0
15:00
Barnet
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
15:00
Hartlepool United
Dover
0
0
15:00
Eastleigh
Ebbsfleet United
0
0
15:00
Aldershot Town
Gateshead
0
0
15:00
Leyton Orient
Harrogate Town
0
0
15:00
Solihull Moors
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
15:00
Salford City
Sutton United
0
0
15:00
AFC Fylde
Wrexham
0
0
15:00
Bromley
Monday 27th August
AFC Fylde
0
0
15:00
Harrogate Town
Aldershot Town
0
0
15:00
Sutton United
Barnet
0
0
15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge
Braintree Town
0
0
15:00
Maidenhead United
Bromley
0
0
15:00
Havant and Waterlooville
Eastleigh
0
0
15:00
Ebbsfleet United
FC Halifax
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
Hartlepool United
0
0
15:00
Chesterfield
Leyton Orient
0
0
15:00
Dover
Maidstone Utd
0
0
15:00
Boreham Wood
Salford City
0
0
15:00
Barrow
Solihull Moors
0
0
15:00
Wrexham
September 2018
Saturday 1st September
Barrow
0
0
15:00
Solihull Moors
Boreham Wood
0
0
15:00
Braintree Town
Chesterfield
0
0
15:00
Leyton Orient
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
15:00
Salford City
Dover
0
0
15:00
Barnet
Ebbsfleet United
0
0
15:00
AFC Fylde
Gateshead
0
0
15:00
Maidstone Utd
Harrogate Town
0
0
15:00
Eastleigh
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
15:00
Hartlepool United
Maidenhead United
0
0
15:00
Bromley
Sutton United
0
0
15:00
FC Halifax
Wrexham
0
0
15:00
Aldershot Town
Tuesday 4th September
AFC Fylde
0
0
19:45
Salford City
Boreham Wood
0
0
19:45
Chesterfield
Bromley
0
0
19:45
Barnet
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
19:45
Braintree Town
Dover
0
0
19:45
Ebbsfleet United
Gateshead
0
0
19:45
Harrogate Town
Hartlepool United
0
0
19:45
Barrow
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
19:45
Aldershot Town
Leyton Orient
0
0
19:45
Solihull Moors
Maidenhead United
0
0
19:45
Eastleigh
Maidstone Utd
0
0
19:45
Sutton United
Wrexham
0
0
19:45
FC Halifax
Saturday 8th September
Aldershot Town
0
0
15:00
Bromley
Barnet
0
0
15:00
Maidenhead United
Barrow
0
0
15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge
Braintree Town
0
0
15:00
Wrexham
Chesterfield
0
0
15:00
Dover
Eastleigh
0
0
15:00
AFC Fylde
Ebbsfleet United
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
FC Halifax
0
0
15:00
Leyton Orient
Harrogate Town
0
0
15:00
Havant and Waterlooville
Salford City
0
0
15:00
Maidstone Utd
Solihull Moors
0
0
15:00
Hartlepool United
Sutton United
0
0
15:00
Boreham Wood
Saturday 15th September
AFC Fylde
0
0
15:00
Aldershot Town
Boreham Wood
0
0
15:00
Barrow
Bromley
0
0
15:00
Salford City
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
15:00
Chesterfield
Dover
0
0
15:00
Solihull Moors
Gateshead
0
0
15:00
Braintree Town
Hartlepool United
0
0
15:00
Eastleigh
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
15:00
Sutton United
Leyton Orient
0
0
15:00
Barnet
Maidenhead United
0
0
15:00
FC Halifax
Maidstone Utd
0
0
15:00
Harrogate Town
Wrexham
0
0
15:00
Ebbsfleet United
Saturday 22nd September
Aldershot Town
0
0
15:00
Dover
Barnet
0
0
15:00
AFC Fylde
Barrow
0
0
15:00
Maidenhead United
Braintree Town
0
0
15:00
Maidstone Utd
Chesterfield
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
Eastleigh
0
0
15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge
Ebbsfleet United
0
0
15:00
Havant and Waterlooville
FC Halifax
0
0
15:00
Hartlepool United
Harrogate Town
0
0
15:00
Leyton Orient
Salford City
0
0
15:00
Boreham Wood
Solihull Moors
0
0
15:00
Bromley
Sutton United
0
0
15:00
Wrexham
Tuesday 25th September
Aldershot Town
0
0
19:45
Maidstone Utd
Barnet
0
0
19:45
Havant and Waterlooville
Barrow
0
0
19:45
Gateshead
Braintree Town
0
0
19:45
Leyton Orient
Chesterfield
0
0
19:45
Maidenhead United
Eastleigh
0
0
19:45
Boreham Wood
Ebbsfleet United
0
0
19:45
Bromley
FC Halifax
0
0
19:45
AFC Fylde
Harrogate Town
0
0
19:45
Wrexham
Salford City
0
0
19:45
Hartlepool United
Solihull Moors
0
0
19:45
Dagenham & Redbridge
Sutton United
0
0
19:45
Dover
Saturday 29th September
AFC Fylde
0
0
15:00
Braintree Town
Boreham Wood
0
0
15:00
Harrogate Town
Bromley
0
0
15:00
FC Halifax
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
15:00
Ebbsfleet United
Dover
0
0
15:00
Barrow
Gateshead
0
0
15:00
Eastleigh
Hartlepool United
0
0
15:00
Aldershot Town
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
15:00
Solihull Moors
Leyton Orient
0
0
15:00
Sutton United
Maidenhead United
0
0
15:00
Salford City
Maidstone Utd
0
0
15:00
Chesterfield
Wrexham
0
0
15:00
Barnet
October 2018
Saturday 6th October
Aldershot Town
0
0
15:00
FC Halifax
Barnet
0
0
15:00
Solihull Moors
Barrow
0
0
15:00
Sutton United
Braintree Town
0
0
15:00
Eastleigh
Chesterfield
0
0
15:00
AFC Fylde
Dover
0
0
15:00
Salford City
Ebbsfleet United
0
0
15:00
Harrogate Town
Gateshead
0
0
15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge
Hartlepool United
0
0
15:00
Boreham Wood
Maidenhead United
0
0
15:00
Leyton Orient
Maidstone Utd
0
0
15:00
Bromley
Wrexham
0
0
15:00
Havant and Waterlooville
Saturday 13th October
AFC Fylde
0
0
15:00
Maidstone Utd
Boreham Wood
0
0
15:00
Maidenhead United
Bromley
0
0
15:00
Barrow
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
15:00
Wrexham
Eastleigh
0
0
15:00
Aldershot Town
FC Halifax
0
0
15:00
Chesterfield
Harrogate Town
0
0
15:00
Dover
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
Leyton Orient
0
0
15:00
Hartlepool United
Salford City
0
0
15:00
Braintree Town
Solihull Moors
0
0
15:00
Ebbsfleet United
Sutton United
0
0
15:00
Barnet
Saturday 27th October
Barrow
0
0
15:00
Barnet
Boreham Wood
0
0
15:00
Bromley
Braintree Town
0
0
15:00
Dover
Chesterfield
0
0
15:00
Wrexham
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
15:00
Harrogate Town
FC Halifax
0
0
15:00
Eastleigh
Gateshead
0
0
15:00
Aldershot Town
Hartlepool United
0
0
15:00
Sutton United
Show More
Home
Sports
Football
F1
Cricket
Rugby Union
Rugby League
Golf
Boxing
Tennis
Cycling
Racing
Darts
NFL
Motorsport
Netball
GAA
WWE
eSports
More Sports
Whyte vs Parker
Score Centre
Video
TV
Sky Bet
Games
More
Transfer Centre
Live on Sky
Get Sky Sports
TV Shows
TV Guide
Competitions
Sky Go
Now TV
Pub Finder
Team Sky
Sportswomen
Sports Scholarships
Clubs in Communities
Podcasts
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Living for Sport
Contact Us
Terms & Conditions
Sky.com
Twitter
Facebook
Google+
Sky Sports
Get Sky Sports
Sky Sports Apps
Sportinglife.com
TEAMtalk.com
Football365.com
Team Sky
Partners
Sky Bet
Fantasy Football
Super 6
Sky Sports Pub Finder
Living for Sport
Planet Rugby
Golf365
Planet F1
Cricket365
Sky Sports Channels
Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Premier League
Sky Sports Football
Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Sports Golf
Sky Sports F1
Sky Sports Action
Sky Sports Arena
Sky Sports News
Sky Sports Mix
More Sky Sites
Sky.com
Sky News
Sky Corporate
Sky For Businesses
Now TV
Sky Communal TV
Sky Academy
Bigger Picture
Store Locator
Work for Sky
Advertise With Us
Sky TV Accessories
Terms & Conditions
Privacy & Cookies Notice
Accessibility Information
Contact Us
©2018 Sky UK