National League Fixtures

Seasons Competitions Add to calendar

August 2018

Saturday 4th August

Salford City 0 0 12:30 Leyton Orient
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Dover 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United

Tuesday 7th August

Barnet 0 0 19:45 Braintree Town
Bromley 0 0 19:45 Dover
Chesterfield 0 0 19:45 Aldershot Town
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 19:45 Maidstone Utd
FC Halifax 0 0 19:45 Barrow
Gateshead 0 0 19:45 Salford City
Hartlepool United 0 0 19:45 Harrogate Town
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 19:45 Boreham Wood
Leyton Orient 0 0 19:45 Ebbsfleet United
Solihull Moors 0 0 19:45 Maidenhead United
Sutton United 0 0 19:45 Eastleigh
Wrexham 0 0 19:45 AFC Fylde

Saturday 11th August

Wrexham 0 0 12:30 Boreham Wood
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Dover
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Salford City

Tuesday 14th August

AFC Fylde 0 0 19:45 Solihull Moors
Aldershot Town 0 0 19:45 Dagenham & Redbridge
Barrow 0 0 19:45 Chesterfield
Boreham Wood 0 0 19:45 Gateshead
Braintree Town 0 0 19:45 Hartlepool United
Dover 0 0 19:45 Havant and Waterlooville
Eastleigh 0 0 19:45 Bromley
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 19:45 Sutton United
Harrogate Town 0 0 19:45 Barnet
Maidenhead United 0 0 19:45 Wrexham
Maidstone Utd 0 0 19:45 Leyton Orient
Salford City 0 0 19:45 FC Halifax

Saturday 18th August

AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Dover
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Sutton United

Saturday 25th August

Maidenhead United 0 0 12:30 Maidstone Utd
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Dover 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Bromley

Monday 27th August

AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Dover
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Wrexham

September 2018

Saturday 1st September

Barrow 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Dover 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town

Tuesday 4th September

AFC Fylde 0 0 19:45 Salford City
Boreham Wood 0 0 19:45 Chesterfield
Bromley 0 0 19:45 Barnet
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 19:45 Braintree Town
Dover 0 0 19:45 Ebbsfleet United
Gateshead 0 0 19:45 Harrogate Town
Hartlepool United 0 0 19:45 Barrow
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 19:45 Aldershot Town
Leyton Orient 0 0 19:45 Solihull Moors
Maidenhead United 0 0 19:45 Eastleigh
Maidstone Utd 0 0 19:45 Sutton United
Wrexham 0 0 19:45 FC Halifax

Saturday 8th September

Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Dover
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood

Saturday 15th September

AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Dover 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United

Saturday 22nd September

Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Dover
Barnet 0 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Wrexham

Tuesday 25th September

Aldershot Town 0 0 19:45 Maidstone Utd
Barnet 0 0 19:45 Havant and Waterlooville
Barrow 0 0 19:45 Gateshead
Braintree Town 0 0 19:45 Leyton Orient
Chesterfield 0 0 19:45 Maidenhead United
Eastleigh 0 0 19:45 Boreham Wood
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 19:45 Bromley
FC Halifax 0 0 19:45 AFC Fylde
Harrogate Town 0 0 19:45 Wrexham
Salford City 0 0 19:45 Hartlepool United
Solihull Moors 0 0 19:45 Dagenham & Redbridge
Sutton United 0 0 19:45 Dover

Saturday 29th September

AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Bromley 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Dover 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Barnet

October 2018

Saturday 6th October

Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Dover 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville

Saturday 13th October

AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Dover
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Barnet

Saturday 27th October

Barrow 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Dover
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Sutton United

