Crewe 1-1 Fleetwood: Joey Barton's side win 4-3 on penalties in Carabao Cup

Substitute Ashley Hunter sealed a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win for Fleetwood against Crewe after Jason Holt cancelled out Ryan Wintle's opener in a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton rang the changes for the Carabao Cup tie at Gresty Road, making eight changes to the side that won on League One duty at Oxford on Saturday.

But Fleetwood still looked a cut above their League Two opponents in the opening half an hour when the Railwaymen's goal led a charmed life.

Paddy Madden glanced an early header wide and really should have finished after Conor McAleny drove onto the inside of the post. McAleny worked the ball back to Madden who shot over from 10 yards. Before that Wes Burns, put through with Dave Richards' goal at his mercy, also had a rush of blood to his head, firing dismally over.

Crewe punished the Lancastrians for their poor finishing and their failure to clear a routine corner with Ryan Wintle turning and smashing home past Alex Cairns for the 32nd-minute opener.

Fleetwood were level seven minutes into the second half when Holt, on loan from Rangers, netted his first goal for the club with a fizzing drive from the edge of the box.

Jordan Bowery headed over for Crewe and Fleetwood's Hunter drove across the face of goal. Wintle was close to getting a second with a rising drive that just cleared the bar.

But neither side could find a winner and in the penalty shoot-out following the 1-1 draw, Crewe's James Jones hit the bar and Perry Ng's kick was saved by Alex Cairns.

Harrison Biggins missed for Fleetwood, but Hunter stepped up to send Richards the wrong way to seal victory.