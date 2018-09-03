Wayne Rooney inspires DC United to crucial MLS win over Atlanta

1:18 Wayne Rooney helped lead DC United to victory over Atlanta United Wayne Rooney helped lead DC United to victory over Atlanta United

Wayne Rooney's penalty and two goals from Luciano Acosta helped lift DC United to a crucial 3-1 win over Atlanta United in the MLS on Sunday night.

DC survived some heavy pressure from their opponents to end Atlanta's seven-match unbeaten streak and remain in contention for a play-off place.

United opened the scoring after 29 minutes as Acosta latched on to a flick from Rooney and fired a low shot past Brad Guzan.

Jeff Larentowicz equalised for Atlanta 10 minutes later, leaving Rooney to put DC back in front with his spot kick early in the second half after Paul Arriola was upended in the area by Ezequiel Barco.

Acosta went on to consolidate the lead in the 77th minute, ending two consecutive defeats for DC and denying Atlanta the chance to reclaim pole position in the Eastern Conference.

DC United are now seventh with 30 points trailing Montreal Impact in the play-offs by six points.