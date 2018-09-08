Denmark v Wales preview: Hosts at full strength, Wales to arrive late

Wales are set to face a full-strength Denmark team in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday after a dispute with the country's football federation was resolved.

The Danes fielded a team comprised of lower-league and futsal players for Wednesday's 3-0 friendly defeat in Slovakia and there were concerns they would have to rely on the same players against Wales.

However, on Thursday night it was revealed that the Danish football federation and the Player Association had entered into a "temporary agreement" for the Welsh clash.

Denmark resolve dispute

That means the likes of Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel are set to return to the side, and manager Age Hareide will return to the dugout after John Jensen was in caretaker charge against Slovakia.

Wales started their UEFA Nations League campaign in fine style as they thrashed the Republic of Ireland 4-1 on Thursday in Ryan Giggs' first competitive game in charge.

However, their preparations for the game in Denmark were thrown into turmoil when a technical problem with their plane left them grounded at Cardiff Airport on Saturday.

The party were left in limbo as it was decided whether the fault could be fixed or a new charter plane would have to be found.

The technical fault was eventually resolved and the plane was due to take off at 8.30pm, with the game starting at 5pm on Sunday.

A win for Wales would put them in a strong position in Group B4, with the group winners earning promotion to League A and a potential Euro 2020 play-off place also up for grabs.

Team news

Denmark are likely to name an entirely different side to the one that lost to Slovakia, with Eriksen and Schmeichel among the players to return.

Wales could name an unchanged XI from the one that beat the Republic of Ireland.

Opta stats

This will be the ninth match between these two teams, with both Denmark and Wales winning four matches apiece.

Wales have won their last two away games against Denmark in all competitions, this after losing the first three all by a 0-1 scoreline.

Wales have lost one of their last six away games in all competitions (W2 D3), though it arrived last time out on the road versus France in November 2017 (0-2).

Since beating Peru 1-0 in their opening match at the 2018 World Cup, Denmark have won none of their last four matches in all competitions (D3 L1), including a 0-3 thrashing by Slovakia last time out.

Denmark have not conceded more than once in a competitive match on home soil since a 2-2 draw with Sweden back in November 2015.

Gareth Bale (5) and Aaron Ramsey (6) have scored 11 of Wales' last 16 goals away from home in competitive matches.

