Sky Live: Derby v Ipswich

David Nugent scored in Derby's 2-1 defeat to Millwall.

Derby new-boy Scott Malone is likely to miss the visit of Ipswich on Tuesday, live on the Sky Sports red button.

The defender, who joined from Huddersfield in the summer, came off in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Millwall with a hamstring problem. Tom Huddlestone is returning to fitness after battling a groin injury but is expected to miss out against the Tractor Boys.

Curtis Davies has returned to training following a hamstring injury but will not be rushed back to fitness and winger Harry Wilson remains a doubt.

Ipswich are without the suspended Tayo Edun for the trip to Pride Park. Edun was sent off after collecting two yellow cards in the first half of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

Ellis Harrison came off and needed treatment on his knee after being replaced by Kayden Jackson at the weekend. Jon Nolan suffered a calf problem and Cole Skuse left the pitch feeling his quad and both are doubts.

Opta stats

Derby are winless in 10 home league matches against Ipswich (D3 L7) since a 2-1 win in November 2006.

Ipswich Town have won each of their last three away Championship games at Pride Park all by the same score (1-0).

The away team has won the last seven matches in this fixture, the joint-longest run of away wins in a Football League fixture in history (also seven in a row in Liverpool v Everton between 1912 and 1915, Manchester City v Sheffield United between 1905 and 1908 and Wycombe v Plymouth between 2012 and 2016).

Ipswich have lost five of their last six away games in the Championship (W1), failing to score in four of their defeats.

Derby are looking to avoid a third successive league defeat in this game, having lost each of their last two in the Championship. The Rams' first three defeats of the 2017-18 campaign came across their opening 14 games.

Ipswich were one of the five teams Frank Lampard faced in the Premier League without scoring (four matches), only facing QPR more without scoring (six matches).

Prutton's prediction

I think it would be harsh to say the Rams are struggling but there are a few teething problems happening at Pride Park at the moment. I don't think Frank Lampard is under any illusions as to how challenging the job is going to be and he's embracing it, which I find quite admirable. In spite of that, I'll have to plump for a win for Paul Hurst's men.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (11/1with Sky Bet)