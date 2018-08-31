Emmen 1-1 De Graafschap: Fabian Serrarens scores late to snatch draw

Fabian Serrarens scored for De Graafschap

Emmen were denied a first Eredivisie victory at their De Oude Meerdijk stadium after Fabian Serrarens' 88th-minute goal rescued a 1-1 draw for De Graafschap on Friday.

The hosts had conceded 10 goals in their last two matches but seemed set to bounce back, against a side they were promoted alongside, when Alexander Bannink got the final touch following a corner with nine minutes left.

It was nothing less than Emmen deserved but they were pegged back in the closing stages when Serrarens tapped in the rebound after his initial header from Leeroy Owusu's left-wing cross had come back off the post.

De Graafschap, like their opponents, avoided a third consecutive defeat and moved on to four points after as many matches.